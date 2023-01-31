It’s January 31 and the silly season that is transfer deadline day is upon us once again.

What has been a very quiet window for Sheffield United is expected to heat up in its last throes, with the future of Sander Berge once again right on the agenda.

The midfielder is widely expected to leave Bramall Lane ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Premier League trio Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham all eyeing a move.

Italian giants Napoli have also been mentioned in connection with the Norwegian, as United look to cash in on one of their prized assets and exit the transfer embargo that has been hampering them this month.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom rightly pulled no punches when the “foolish” idea of selling Berge and not exiting the embargo, allowing him to sign a replacement, was floated after Sunday’s FA Cup draw at Wrexham.

He has submitted his list of recommendations for the Norwegian’s replacement to the club’s board already, but hopes it won’t be needed.

United fans, it’s probably fair to say, are less unanimous in their verdict. Some agree with the manager on the folly of selling one of the players that is arguably capable of performing at Premier League level, just a few months before United hopefully seal their return there and will need a replacement.

Sander Berge was told not to play for Sheffield United at Wrexham: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Others point to the embargo, and ramifications for not exiting it soon, and suggest that one player is not worth jeopardising all chances of incomings over a number of windows to come.

It’s an almighty mess that United have got themselves in, with the off-field chaos contrasting completely with progress on the pitch so far this season. It’s testament to the work done by Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff, to be a remarkable 12 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough as we enter February – and with a remarkably better goal difference and a game in hand, too.

So what do United fans expect to happen today? As ever with this kind of thing, views differ wildly. One supporter’s suggestion that United keep both Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, and go and sign Emmanuel Dennis from Nottingham Forest, seems fanciful – and not just because the striker can’t play for a third club this season, as well as Forest and Watford.

Others are resigned to losing Berge; some wouldn’t be that bothered if United do, believing the former record signing has flattered to deceive somewhat since arriving from Genk three years ago yesterday.

My two’penneth is that Berge is capable of playing in the division above – otherwise three clubs there wouldn’t want to sign him – and at 24, has his best days ahead of him, just needing a consistent run and some better luck with injuries.

In the summer, providing everything goes well and they are promoted, as they should be, United will be crying out for a young, athletic midfielder capable of playing from box to box and chipping in with the odd goal. Now, where does that sound familiar?

