Billy Sharp expects to take the next step in his post-Sheffield United career by next month, after opening up on his future for the first time since his departure from Bramall Lane was officially confirmed.

The boyhood Blade turned club legend was the highest-profile name on United’s released list following promotion to the Premier League, with Jack O’Connell and Enda Stevens also following him out of the exit door. Sharp had been desperate to remain at Bramall Lane but was informed of the decision after the promotion season ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning 38 next February, Sharp is one goal away from 250 in the league throughout his remarkable career in front of goal and understandably a number of clubs have been linked with his services, including Rotherham United - where he began his early career before moving to United for his first of three spells.

“It’s tough; it took a while to come out [that he was leaving] but I knew,” Sharp told The Star in his first interview since his emotional departure was confirmed. “And now the question I’ve had a thousand times over the weekend is: ‘Are you signing for these or these?’ I honestly don’t know.

“If I did and something was concrete I’d be open to say something. Hopefully in the next few weeks I’ll be sorted and I can concentrate on the next step of my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to carry on playing. I’m sure people will know what I’m doing next year in the next two or three weeks but I still want to play football. I obviously hoped that would be with Sheffield United, but it’s the next part of my career now. I want to keep playing and scoring goals and hopefully, I can do that.”

Sharp was speaking at the 10th instalment of the LJS Cup, a tournament held by his boyhood club Middlewood Rovers in memory of his late son Luey Jacob, and admitted it will be “weird” to pull on the shirt of another club next season after eight largely successful seasons in the colours of his boyhood club.

“I’ve had grown men saying thanks for the memories and kids asking me why I’m not still at United,” he added. “One kid even came up to me and said: ‘Billy, can you not be on the bench next season?’ He’s just started to follow United and saw me on the bench quite a lot. It’s funny the way people see it and then say stuff to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be weird; pulling on another shirt will be weird. It’ll be weird going back to watch United at Bramall Lane. The only time I’ve watched Sheffield United from the stand over the last eight years was when I was suspended or injured, or not in the squad. But while ever still I’m still hungry to play, I’ve got to carry on. Definitely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad