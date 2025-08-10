Ruben Selles makes recruitment point as Sheffield United weaknesses laid bare by Bristol City battering

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles refused to blame Sheffield United’s lack of transfer activity for their disjointed display on the opening day of the Championship season, as they lost 4-1 to Bristol City. The Spaniard’s reign got off to the worst possible start as City ran riot at Bramall Lane.

The lack of depth in United’s squad was laid bare when left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies had to fill in for skipper Jack Robinson at centre-half, while left-back Sam McCallum came on for Femi Seriki at right-back after he made way just before the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades were far too open and paid the price, with Scott Twine scoring twice and Ross McCrorie and Anis Mehmeti also on the scoresheet after Tyrese Campbell had dragged the Blades level at 1-1.

Selles shouldered the blame for the Blades’ tactics and performance, with full-backs Harrison Burrows and Seriki exposed defensively and Sydie Peck, the lone recognised midfielder in the United line-up, unable to stem the tide on his own.

Ruben Selles makes recruitment point as Sheffield United weaknesses laid bare by Bristol City battering

But the Blades chief also declined to point the finger at a pedestrian transfer window which saw 11 players depart at the end of last season and three senior ones replace them, plus two wildcard signings from Bulgaria for the future.

"I will not make that excuse today,” said Selles when asked if the result showed the importance of getting further players through the door soon. “I think we were good enough and competent enough today to get a better result and a better performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we should not change our strategy because of one game but we need the players we need as soon as possible. That was the point I made before this result. For today, let's not make excuses. We lost a game, we were not good enough.I take responsibility for and moving forward we'll try to get better the next game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are desperate for a centre-half, after selling Anel Ahmedhodzic to Feyenoord last week, while a right-back is also on Selles’ shopping list with Seriki his only recognised right-back.

Asked how close United were to getting players through the door, ahead of a week which sees them travel to Birmingham City in the League Cup and Swansea City in the Championship, Selles admitted: "Really I cannot give you an answer. Because the last 24 hours I have been focussed on trying to get the very best out of us today.”