Ruben Selles makes Jack Robinson selection call as Sheffield United XI confirmed for Bristol City season opener
Skipper Jack Robinson starts on the bench as Sheffield United begin their Championship season at home to Bristol City this afternoon. The defender missed a chunk of pre-season with a foot injury and takes his place amongst the subs against the Robins.
There are Blades debuts for Tyler Bindon and Louie Barry while Rhys Norrington-Davies replaces Robinson at centre-half. Sydie Peck starts over new signing Djibril Soumare, who’s on the bench, while Andre Brooks gets the nod on the right of attack.
Blades: Cooper, Seriki, Bindon, Norrington-Davies, Burrows, O’Hare, Peck, Hamer, Brooks, Campbell, Barry. Subs: Davies, McCallum, Cannon, Soumare, Robinson, Ukaki, One, Marsh, Sasnauskas.
