Fresh screen, cheaper drinks - the Bramall Lane improvements awaiting Sheffield United fans for season opener

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 9th Aug 2025, 08:00 BST
The Lane improvements awaiting Sheffield United fans for Bristol City season opener

Sheffield United fans will be welcomed back to Bramall Lane for this evening’s season opener against Bristol City, with a raft of improvements made over the summer to the Blades’ historic home. The most significant from a supporter perspective could be the introduction of safe standing, which United hope will be implemented later this year.

But other work has already been undertaken during the off-season after a delayed end to the previous campaign thanks to United’s play-off campaign. The pitch has been completely relaid, United having to play their pre-season friendlies away from home as a result, with a new surface laid in front of the south stand to aid player protection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boss explains Robinson decision as Blades look for pre-City boost

United breathe sigh of relief as Cooper suitors agree transfer deal

What Selles said about United’s Seol interest as fee demands “set”

The main car park on Cherry Street has also been relaid while United have made improvements to their Fan Zone after taking on board supporter feedback, including the provision of cheaper drinks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other improvements such as better LED advertising boards and a refurbished big screen will also help the Blades continue to improve from a commercial perspective, continuing Bramall Lane’s reputation as a modern stadium with a traditional feel.

For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Stephen Bettis, the United chief executive, said: “Our closed-season projects, after a long season and the Paul Heaton concert, were always going to be tough but we are immensely proud of our home and are looking forward to welcoming Unitedites back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have invested significantly on these infrastructure projects. Supporters enjoying the experience at Bramall Lane is important to us and we will continue to improve as the season progresses with the introduction of ‘safe-standing’.”

Related topics:Bramall LaneBladesDrinksSupportersJohn Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice