Sheffield United fans will be welcomed back to Bramall Lane for this evening’s season opener against Bristol City, with a raft of improvements made over the summer to the Blades’ historic home. The most significant from a supporter perspective could be the introduction of safe standing, which United hope will be implemented later this year.

But other work has already been undertaken during the off-season after a delayed end to the previous campaign thanks to United’s play-off campaign. The pitch has been completely relaid, United having to play their pre-season friendlies away from home as a result, with a new surface laid in front of the south stand to aid player protection.

The main car park on Cherry Street has also been relaid while United have made improvements to their Fan Zone after taking on board supporter feedback, including the provision of cheaper drinks.

Other improvements such as better LED advertising boards and a refurbished big screen will also help the Blades continue to improve from a commercial perspective, continuing Bramall Lane’s reputation as a modern stadium with a traditional feel.

Stephen Bettis, the United chief executive, said: “Our closed-season projects, after a long season and the Paul Heaton concert, were always going to be tough but we are immensely proud of our home and are looking forward to welcoming Unitedites back.

“We have invested significantly on these infrastructure projects. Supporters enjoying the experience at Bramall Lane is important to us and we will continue to improve as the season progresses with the introduction of ‘safe-standing’.”