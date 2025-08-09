Ruben Selles shoulders blame as Sheffield United reign gets off to disastrous start v Bristol City

Ruben Selles was in no mood to point fingers elsewhere as his Sheffield United reign got off to a disastrous start this afternoon with a 4-1 defeat at home to Bristol City. Less than three months after battering the Robins 6-0 on aggregate on their way to last season’s play-off final, City exacted some revenge at Bramall Lane.

The Blades were far too open in defence and midfield and City took full advantage, with Scott Twine scoring twice. There was some hope for United when Tyrese Campbell equalised but Ross McCrorie put the visitors back ahead just when the Blades were building momentum, and they didn’t look back from there.

Selles was hoping for a positive start to satisfy any doubters after he was unveiled as Chris Wilder’s successor earlier this summer, but this was far from the ideal start as the lack of depth in his squad was exposed brutally by Gerhard Struber’s side.

“No, absolutely not [the start he wanted],” the Spaniard admitted. “I think we started slowly, the first five minutes and conceded, but we came back to the game and created situations to score a goal.

“There was a period in that we were good enough to score the second one but we conceded a goal when we were open and that became the problem of the game, being too open in transition. They took their chances, so we're disappointed on that. We can, we should and we must do better. And that includes myself.”

United had most of the ball in the game and some golden chances, Harrison Burrows and debutant Louie Barry forcing smart saves from Radek Vitek and Sydie Peck twice denied as his wait for his first Blades goal continued.

But Anis Mehmeti’s goal, just 36 seconds into the second half, effectively killed any hopes of a Blades comeback before Scott Twine’s second of the game, deflected off the hapless Tyler Bindon, put the gloss on victory for the visitors.

“After they scored the first goal and we came back, we had the game,” Selles added. “It was there to score the second goal but we didn't, we didn't defend the transition and at half-time we felt there were goals in the game.

“We made a couple of mistakes quickly in the second half and that killed any reaction. We tried to stand in the game and created enough chances to score again but it doesn't matter because we never did it, and we didn't get the crowd back with us. A disappointing day for me and for us all.”