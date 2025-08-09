Sheffield United player ratings v Bristol City as Ruben Selles era begins with heavy defeat

The Ruben Selles era at Sheffield United got off to an unwelcome start as the Blades were hammered 4-1 on home soil by Bristol City. Just months after United breezed past the Robins 6-0 on aggregate to reach the play-off final, the result showed United have still some way to go ahead of September 1’s transfer deadline.

Scott Twine put the away side ahead with a beautiful free-kick before Tyrese Campbell restored parity. But goals from Ross McCrorie, Anis Mehmeti and the excellent Twine again gave the Robins a semblance of revenge, while former United target Emil Riis missed a sitter that could, and should, have made it five.

The result will raise question marks over Selles’ open style but the hope is that the obvious issues are teething problems rather than a taste of things to come this season. Here’s how we rated United’s players on the day...

Michael Cooper 5

Didn’t have a chance with any of City’s goals and apart from that didn’t have a save to make until the 93rd minute, when he repelled Armstrong’s effort low down to his right after City had taken advantage of a mass United pile forward to break

Femi Seriki 4

A game of two halves for the young man - not in terms of the two 45 minutes, but the two halves of the pitch. Going forward he was threatening, creating numerous chances in the first half with his direct play down the right.

But defensively it was a struggle at times as City’s width caused United problems going forward. Replaced by the left-footed McCallum who finished the game out of position at right-back

Tyler Bindon 5

One of two debutants in front of the Bramall Lane faithful and it won’t be one that lives long in the memory for the new boy, whose tough afternoon was capped off when Twine’s shot deflected off him and bounced past Cooper to put the home side 4-1 up.

Before City’s glut of goals he’d looked good, composed on the ball and earning an early round of applause for a full-blooded tackle on Twine, but defenders are judged on keeping the ball out of their net and he didn’t manage to do that

Rhys Norrington-Davies 3

Got the nod at centre-half, with Jack Robinson presumably not fit enough to feature, and if this was an audition to keep the role long term then it wasn’t a successful one. In mitigation United’s centre-halves were often left painfully exposed by those in front of them, but he didn’t do anywhere near enough to prevent Riis getting beyond him before finding Mehmeti in the middle to put City 3-1 up minutes into the second half.

He was then culpable for City’s fourth as he gave the ball away so cheaply under zero pressure to McCrorie out on the right, and within about 10 seconds or so it was in the back of the net when Mehmeti’s shot deflected off Bindon. The ironic cheers from some fans when he was replaced by Robinson just before the hour mark were tough to hear, but it wasn’t hard to understand the reasoning

Harrison Burrows 4

The left-back perhaps sums up the issue United may face under Selles better than anyone, perhaps bar Seriki - very dangerous going forward, but very open going the other way. The situation isn’t helped by Peck being the only actual specialist midfielder in United’s team - how the Blades missed a Vini Souza type today in midfield - but it’s something more sides will look to exploit, and an issue Selles has to solve.

Going forward he did test Vitek’s reactions with a well-struck effort after finding a yard of space and being picked out by Hamer, and led the way for United in terms of key passes, but was then caught out of position not long after at the other end as McCrorie had the freedom of South Yorkshire to power a shot past Cooper on the angle

Callum O’Hare 6

Did excellently in the build-up to United’s opener, pressuring Randell and winning the ball back before taking his time and picking the pass for Campbell to apply the finish past Vitek. Buzzed about after that and flashed a shot just wide in the second half but the damage had long been done by then.

Kept going til the very end, though, with him and Hamer playing their own game between them before sub McCallum tested Vitek’s handling from long range. A decent individual display even if his role in the system will raise question marks

Sydie Peck 6

At times looked like he was swimming the tide of City attacks as they picked holes in United’s midfield at will, with O’Hare and Hamer hardwired to focus more on attacking and Seriki and Burrows also piling forward at will too.

In that context it was a decent shift from the young man, who went so close to his first United goal when he got a touch on Seriki’s shot from close range but somehow Vitek got in the way to keep it out, the midfielder putting his hands to his head in disbelief. He later saw an effort blocked on the line as his wait for a first Blades goal goes on and a lovely outside of the ball pass late on to release Campbell was one of the highlights for the Blades. It was that kind of day.

In time you wonder whether United’s midfield will evolve into him and new boy Soumare, rather than instead of, but that then begs the question of which attacking player will be perhaps sacrificed to make United a little more solid in the middle. Some real food for thought going forward for Selles

Gus Hamer 6

Donned the captain’s armband in Robinson’s absence in the deeper role that he will take up under Selles, at least for the early part of the season, and gave away the free-kick from which Twine gave City a stunning lead after a late foul.

You do wonder whether the deeper role will get the best out of a player who was named the best in the division playing wide left, but he still had an effect on the game in terms of touches and key passes - even if he couldn’t wrestle control of the game as he did so often last term. Still, it’s early days - Rome wasn’t built in a day, and all that...

Andre Brooks 4

The academy graduate got the shirt for the start of the season out on the right but it was a quiet display from a man who had impressed in pre-season, save for a couple of bright moments including a lovely nutmeg to fashion a chance down the right. City’s width didn’t help, sometimes allowing them to double up on him, but 31 touches in his 57 minutes in the game smacks of a player on its periphery

Tyrese Campbell 6

The striker spoke with the media in the build-up about his good habit of not having many touches in a game but getting on the scoresheet and that came to pass again here in the first half, when he calmly steered the Blades back level with a lovely finish from O’Hare’s pass.

United struggled to get him in the game much beyond that, as City made the game safe and then understandably sat on it, but it’s a good personal start for the striker as he looks to build on last season’s double-figure goal return

Louie Barry 6

The on-loan Aston Villa man gave Blades fans a first glimpse of the qualities he will bring to Bramall Lane this term, with no other thought in his head but to run at his marker after picking up the ball.

There were moments when his rawness showed, like when he beat his man with a lovely bit of improvisation but then lost his footing as he ran at the next one, but I think Unitedites will have a lot of fun watching him in a red and white shirt.

He came close to marking his debut with a stunning goal, too, when he cut inside his man and looked to curl towards the top corner, but Vitek matched the impressive effort with a super save to acrobatically tip it wide of his goal. Faded a bit later on as City took control before being replaced to a good ovation