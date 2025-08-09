Grateful Tyrese Campbell makes Sheffield United transfer pledge amid ongoing Everton interest

Tyrese Campbell has insisted he sees his long-term future at Sheffield United, despite interest from Everton - the club at which his father, Kevin, found a home. The former Stoke City striker admits he is “grateful” for the chance United gave him a year ago, and is keen to repay that faith with promotion.

He came close to doing that last term, finishing as United’s top scorer in the regular campaign and then adding one in the play-off final for good measure to put the Blades on the brink of an instant Premier League return.

But two quick Sunderland goals led to more heartbreak under the Wembley arch for the Blades, and left United vulnerable to interest in their key players. We understand Everton’s interest in the 25-year-old was genuine, and he will continue to be monitored by the Toffees. But ahead of this afternoon’s season opener at home to Bristol City, Campbell’s only focus is on Bramall Lane.

“We were so close last year, and I don't think the club want to take a backwards step,” Campbell said. “The players don't. So I think we can only aim for what we aimed for last year, and even higher. I can't sit here and say that we're going to get promoted, for sure. Of course you can’t. But now we want to aim as high as possible and that's promotion, of course.”

Asked if he was keen to be a part of that going forward, despite the inevitable transfer speculation that scoring goals will bring, Campbell replied: “One hundred per cent, yeah. The club took the risk with me, and I want to repay them for the faith that they put into me. So I definitely want to be here and be a part of that.”

Campbell arrived after the last campaign had started, after his release from Stoke and the death of his father, but found a home at Bramall Lane instantly at a club that possesses many of the values he also holds dear to his own heart.

“For me, it was quite easy to fit into the team and the style of play,” Campbell added. “There were a lot of great people and characters in the squad last season. For me, as I've said before, it was the best squad I've ever been involved in.

“And to get going in that, playing and being an important part of that, was something that I sort of relished. I had competition with Kieffer Moore [the striker who has since left to join United’s Championship rivals Wrexham] and one of us would play.

“It's what every player needs, that competition, and I think that helped me go to another level in my game and my career. I'm just grateful for the opportunity that I got last year because, the season before, I was probably injured for most of it. So for the club to take that sort of gamble was good, and I've got a lot of repayment to do.”