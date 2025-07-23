Ruben Selles' Sheffield United transfer hope as Blades boss makes Djibril Soumare admission

Sheffield United are hoping to add to the signing of Aston Villa winger Louie Barry “in the next four or five days”, manager Ruben Selles had indicated, after the Blades chief admitted that Braga midfielder Djibril Soumaré is a player of interest this summer. The Blades confirmed the signing of Barry on Tuesday afternoon.

That reunited him with Selles after the two worked together last term at Hull City, before injury wrecked Barry’s hopes of continuing his remarkable form in the first half of the season on loan at Stockport County.

After returning to Villa earlier in the summer a deal was struck for him to take the next step of his career at Bramall Lane, with Unitedites potentially getting their first glimpse of him in a red and white shirt in this weekend’s friendly away at Chesterfield.

Barry watched on from the stands as his new side beat Burton Albion 2-1 on Tuesday evening to continue their 100 per cent start to pre-season, ahead of their Championship opener on August 9. Asked if there would be more signings soon to follow, Selles admitted: “Well, hopefully there is.

“We are working on it, as we have been active in the market. We know exactly the kind of player that we want and hopefully in the next four or five days - or even less - we can announce something.”

Senegalese midfielder Soumaré is expected to sign for the Blades on an initial loan deal from Braga, with a potential obligation to buy included in the deal if the Blades do achieve promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades are light in the middle of the park after Vini Souza was sold to Wolfsburg, while Tom Davies, Jamie Shackleton and Oliver Arblaster will all miss the start of the Championship season through injury.

“Well, we are looking for a player in that position as a six,” Selles admitted, “and Djibril’s name has been there. We have analysed him and I think he’s a player who can suit our style, yes.

“I think when Vini left us, we needed that kind of number six that can be a little bit more physical, athletic, in that profile. And I think looking at the market there were some good options and hopefully we can close one of them really quick.”

Barry scored 15 goals in the first half of last season on loan at Stockport in League One, and is hoping to recapture that form for the Blades in the Championship after linking back up with Selles in South Yorkshire.

“We need to continue building that intensity and threat in the final third,” the Spaniard added, “and he has proved that he can do that. Unfortunately he got injured with us at Hull last season and I think with those 10/15 games he would have proved his abilities.

“That’s why we think he can come to us and be a key player in the winger position, with his one-on-one abilities, intensity, and finishing actions. He’s a player that is capable of creating situation and more than capable of competing at the level we’re at. We expect big things from him.”