Louie Barry explains Sheffield United transfer reasoning as Blades confirm latest AI-led signing

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 13:24 BST
Louie Barry explains Sheffield United transfer reasoning as Blades confirm latest AI-led signing

Louie Barry believes that Ruben Selles’ style of play is a perfect fit for him after putting pen to paper on a loan deal to join Sheffield United. The 19-year-old Aston Villa youngster officially signed for the Blades this afternoon ahead of this evening’s friendly against Burton Albion.

Barry caught the eye of the footballing world after a stunning loan spell at Stockport County in the first half of last season, which saw him net 16 times before being recalled by his parent club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then-Blades boss Chris Wilder was amongst Barry’s admirers but he instead joined Hull City, linking up with current United chief Selles.

“The first time I had conversations about it, I just couldn't wait to come here,” Barry said. “The season is three weeks away, and I know we have a couple of friendlies before, but I am just buzzing to get started.

“I've been at Villa, playing games, training and working hard just for whatever will come next. As I say, when a club like this comes calling, you can't turn it down and I can't wait to get into it.

“I love his (Rubén Sellés) style of play, it is exactly what I stand for as a player. I just want to get to the goal as quick as possible. I have got a really good relationship with the gaffer and the staff, so I can't wait to get into training.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blades also today confirmed the signing of Bulgarian right-back Mihail Polendakov from Septemvri. The teenager has signed a three-year contract with a two-year extension option after the Blades paid what the Bulgarian side described as a “significant” fee.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice