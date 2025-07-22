Louie Barry explains Sheffield United transfer reasoning as Blades confirm latest AI-led signing
Louie Barry believes that Ruben Selles’ style of play is a perfect fit for him after putting pen to paper on a loan deal to join Sheffield United. The 19-year-old Aston Villa youngster officially signed for the Blades this afternoon ahead of this evening’s friendly against Burton Albion.
Barry caught the eye of the footballing world after a stunning loan spell at Stockport County in the first half of last season, which saw him net 16 times before being recalled by his parent club.
Then-Blades boss Chris Wilder was amongst Barry’s admirers but he instead joined Hull City, linking up with current United chief Selles.
“The first time I had conversations about it, I just couldn't wait to come here,” Barry said. “The season is three weeks away, and I know we have a couple of friendlies before, but I am just buzzing to get started.
“I've been at Villa, playing games, training and working hard just for whatever will come next. As I say, when a club like this comes calling, you can't turn it down and I can't wait to get into it.
“I love his (Rubén Sellés) style of play, it is exactly what I stand for as a player. I just want to get to the goal as quick as possible. I have got a really good relationship with the gaffer and the staff, so I can't wait to get into training.”
The Blades also today confirmed the signing of Bulgarian right-back Mihail Polendakov from Septemvri. The teenager has signed a three-year contract with a two-year extension option after the Blades paid what the Bulgarian side described as a “significant” fee.
