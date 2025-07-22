Mystery surrounds Michael Cooper omission as Sheffield United team confirmed v Burton Albion

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have confirmed their team news for this evening’s friendly against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium - with one notable omission. Goalkeeper Michael Cooper is once again absent, having missed Saturday’s trip to Rotherham United.

Cooper’s absence in that game was explained away as boss Ruben Selles rotating his four goalkeepers but his name missing from the teamsheet will raise inevitable question marks amongst the fanbase this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have not been able to clarify Cooper’s situation ahead of kick-off and Selles will be quizzed on the situation post-match. Adam Davies starts between the posts with Ivo Grbic and Luke Faxon both on the bench.

Sheffield United: 17. Adam Davies, 6. Tyler Bindon, 8. Gustavo Hamer, 10. Callum O’Hare, 11. ⁠Andre Brooks, 14. Harrison Burrows, 19. Jack Robinson, 23. Tyrese Campbell, 26. Ryan One, 38. Femi Seriki, 42. Sydie Peck.

Subs: 13. Ivo Grbic, 31. Luke Faxon, 3. Sam McCallum, 7. Tom Cannon, 9. Kieffer Moore, 15. Anel Ahmedhodzic, 20. Ehije Ukaki, 25. Jefferson Caceres, 29. Sam Curtis, 34. Louie Marsh, 36. Owen Hampson, 37. ⁠Dovydas Sasnauskas.