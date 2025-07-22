Ruben Selles makes Michael Cooper future pledge as Sheffield United absence sparks transfer anxiety

Ruben Selles has allayed fears amongst Sheffield United supporters that goalkeeper Michael Cooper is on the verge of leaving the Blades after missing tonight’s friendly victory at Burton Albion. The former Plymouth Argyle ‘keeper missed Saturday’s win over Rotherham United as boss Selles shuffled his pack of goalkeepers.

Cooper was expected to return to the teamsheet for the trip to the Pirelli but was again absent, triggering a sense of panic amongst the United fanbase that it may be related to an impending move away.

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Everton all summer while Premier League clubs including West Ham and Burnley have also been mooted as potential suitors for one of the best stoppers outside the Premier League.

Cooper was at the Pirelli to support his teammates on their way to a late 2-1 victory, thanks to Ryan One’s fourth goal in three pre-season games and Kieffer Moore’s late winner. “The last game was a decision from me to give the other goalkeepers some minutes,” explained Selles.

“Today he felt a bit of discomfort in the knee but he should be back in a couple of days. He’s definitely staying, it’s not about that. I understand the concerns because he wasn’t there but it’s nothing to do with that.”

United were also handed an injury scare when skipper Jack Robinson went down for treatment on the stroke of half-time and was replaced by Anel Ahmedhodzic. “He was feeling some discomfort in his feet,” Selles said.

“It’s a pre-season game and so we made the decision. We’ll assess him tomorrow. I hope it’s nothing serious. I think it’s more an overload in the area than anything.”