Sheffield United continued their 100 per cent start to pre-season with a late 2-1 win at Burton Albion tonight. The Blades trailed at the break after a quiet first 45 minutes but were better in the second half, with goals from Ryan One and Kieffer Moore sealing victory for the Blades.
Talk pre-match was dominated by Michael Cooper’s absence, the United goalkeeper missing off the teamsheet for the second successive game after his omission for Saturday’s 5-0 win at Rotherham United explained as boss Ruben Selles shuffling his pack in terms of goalkeepers.
Selles gave his starting XI 70 minutes before making a raft of changes and two of them combined for the winner, the ball rebounding off Moore from Marsh’s cross. Here’s how we rated United’s players at the Pirelli...
1. Adam Davies 5
With Cooper absent again, the Welsh international was given another chance to impress but he was a relieved man early on when he dropped a straightforward cross from the right and saw Bindon clear the danger. Other than that and a few nervy moments with the ball at his feet it was a straightforward evening's work for Davies
2. Femi Seriki 6
Shrugged off an early injury scare when he went down with an innocuous-looking injury issue to put in another display full of attacking ambition before he was replaced by Curtis | Eleanor Freeman
3. Tyler Bindon 7
Made an early clearance off the line as Taveres looked to put his side 1-0 up and it was the start of another classy display from the new centre-half, who looks like a smart acquisition even at this early stage of his United career
4. Jack Robinson 6
Had a slightly nervy moment when one underhit backpass was just about cleared by Davies, and had to time his tackle perfectly later in the first half when Taveres looked to race clear - and he did exactly that. But he didn't make it to half-time as he went down with an unspecified injury issue right on the stroke of the break and was replaced by Ahmedhodzic
