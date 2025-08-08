Sheffield United boss makes transfer admission over "irreplaceable" Seol Young-woo as fee demands “set”
Ruben Selles has confirmed Sheffield United’s interest in Seol Young-woo, the highly-rated South Korean right-back, this summer, after the Blades discovered how much it would take to bring the player to Bramall Lane. United were linked with the 26-year-old this week.
United were reported to have sent a representative to watch the defender, currently of Serbian top-flight side Red Star Belgrade, in his side’s Champions League qualifier against Lech Poznan earlier this week, with Vladan Milojević’s men taking a 3-1 lead back to Serbia ahead of next week’s second leg.
United are keen on defensive reinforcements, with Femi Seriki currently the Blades’ only specialist right-back and Tyler Bindon and Jack Robinson their only current centre-halves. A player capable of playing both centre-half and right-back is also on the agenda, with Atalanta man Ben Godfrey one option.
Serbian media reported this week that United had “allocated €3 million” for Seol, with the possibility of an additional €1 million in bonuses. But The Star has been told that Red Star are keen to hold out for the buy-out figure contained in the player’s contract, which is said to be around £5 million.
Sheffeld United boss addresses Seol Young-woo transfer interest
Asked about his interest in the defender ahead of United’s season opener at home to Bristol City tomorrow, boss Selles admitted: "I've been watching him a little bit but it's nothing more concrete than any other player.
“We have been looking at different players in that position and I know a little bit about him. But I’m not ready to make analysis about him at this moment in time."
Serbian outlet Mozzart Sport described Seol recently as “irreplaceable,” saying: “The football rule for decades is that almost every player is for sale for the right price, whether the club is called Red Star, Manchester United or Spartak from Subotica, but there are also moments when someone is simply irreplaceable.
“Young-woo Seol is one of those, for this Red Star team. A player whose performance is sometimes not visible to the naked eye but who, like a soldier on guard, defends the right side of the field firmly. Just as in Poznan last night, for example ... when the Korean, as the only native in the defensive quartet, was one of the pillars of the solid Red Star defence.
“That's why Red Star hopes that no one will send an offer for him by the end of the summer transfer window! They hope at Marakana that they will somehow manage to ‘hide’ the Korean, who has a buyout clause in his contract of €5.5m
“If someone sends a cheque for that amount, Red Star will have its hands tied. And everything will depend only on the will of the Korean national team player, whether he wants to go or not.”
