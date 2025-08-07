How Sheffield United plan to spend transfer windfall as Ruben Selles makes promotion, Oli McBurnie admission

Ruben Selles will be able to re-invest “part” of the money received from the departures of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Kieffer Moore’s departures into his Sheffield United squad - but it may not be on a like-for-like basis. The Blades sanctioned both players’ exits this week, with Ahmedhodzic moving to Feyenoord and Moore joining Wrexham.

With Ivo Grbic then following both out of the Bramall Lane exit door it leaves United thin on numbers ahead of the Championship season start this weekend at home to Bristol City. Defensive reinforcements were already a priority but are now even more important, with Ben Godfrey and Nils Zätterström, of Atalanta and Malmo respectively, on United’s target list.

They were joined on there by Charlie Hughes, the Hull City defender, but the Blades were put off by the Tigers’ eight-figure valuation of a 21-year-old who Selles described today as “one of the best young players” in the division.

“We have been told we can invest part of that money,” Selles admitted, “and that's where we are looking now. It's about how you spend the money. We are not replacing player by player; we need players that are exciting because of how they play football and that is not easy. But from the board to the CEO, we have that agreement about investing part of that money.”

United’s starting XI remains strong but their substitutes bench against City will be telling, with a number of young players set to make up the squad that takes on Gerhard Struber’s Robins. The transfer window doesn’t close until September 1 but United are keen to strengthen ahead of that point, or risk losing pace in the early promotion race.

Asked if he felt his side are ready to mount a promotion challenge, Selles admitted: “For the short term we are. For the long term, no we are not. We need the strength but they also need patience for young players to keep levelling up like Marshy [Louie Marsh] and Ryan One.

“The young players here are really good and we will love to continue working with the academy. But we have a job to do in the window and strengthen our team. But our young players are doing better day by day, and we have big expectations about that.”

One player who will not be signing for the Blades this summer is former striker Oli McBurnie, who was on the Blades’ list of transfer targets and received an offer before signing for their Championship rivals Hull City this week.

Asked if he was disappointed to have missed out on the 29-year-old, Selles admitted: “I'm not disappointed. Things happened and Oli made his own choice.People wish him all the best. I don't know him personally, but this is what it is. He picked another club and there is no conversation for us.”