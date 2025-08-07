Sheffield United boss addresses Ben Godfrey, Charlie Hughes transfer speculation amid Nils Zatterstrom interest

Charlie Hughes, the Hull City defender, is on Sheffield United’s list of transfer targets this summer, boss Ruben Selles has confirmed, with the Blades boss describing the 21-year-old “as one of the most talented young players in the league.” The Star revealed United’s interest in Hughes this week, but the Blades have been put off by Hull’s valuation of the centre-half.

He is also a player of interest for United’s Championship rivals Coventry City, who are said to have seen a £7m bid rejected and are understood to be preparing another one of around £1m more. The Blades are in desperate need of a centre-half after selling Anel Ahmedhodzic to Feyenoord earlier this week.

Ben Godfrey, now at Atalanta in Serie A, is another option while the Blades have also had a look at Nils Zätterström, the 20-year-old Swedish international who plays for Ahmedhodzic’s former club Malmo.

Asked about United’s interest in the three players this afternoon, Selles said: “It's obvious we need to strengthen at centre-half and those are on our list, for different reasons. Ben is a well-known centre-back and full-back. He's very powerful for the level and everyone would like to have him.

“Charlie Hughes is one of the most talented young players in the league, so not only us would be linked, and Nils has already made the national team. I like to follow very closely the Scandinavian market, because of my background, and any good player is on our list. But nothing is concrete yet.”

United are also in the market for a new forward after allowing Kieffer Moore to join Wrexham earlier in the week, and kick off their Championship season at home to Bristol City this weekend. “I am excited, yes,” Selles said. “Really excited.

“The biggest part of the job is to play competitive football matches and we are looking forward to get going at home with our fans and hopefully putting a performance together.”

Jack Robinson will return to the squad after missing at least two of United’s friendly games with a foot issue, but Oliver Arblaster, Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton will all miss the start of the campaign.

“It has been standard with ups and downs in pre-season, but the squad is fit,” Selles added. “Jack is back training with us, he can be ready for the game. I think [he is in a position to potentially start]. He made the last couple of trainings and he is in the condition. So if I decide for him to play or be in the squad, he will be happy with that and give us everything.”