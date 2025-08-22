Ruben Selles explains Sheffield United recruitment change that sparked transfer breakthrough hopes

Sheffield United’s search for defensive reinforcements has been ongoing all summer but seemed to explode into life just this last week, with four different players said to be nearing moves to Bramall Lane. As we revealed earlier this week, the Blades invited experienced defender Ben Mee to train with them at Shirecliffe after he left Brentford at the end of his contract.

Moves for Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom have also progressed, with both defenders arriving in England ahead of the final touches being put to their United moves from Atalanta (loan) and Malmo respectively, while the Blades are eyeing a deal to sign Japhet Tanganga from their Championship rivals Millwall.

News of the breakthroughs seemed to transform the mood of the fanbase in a stroke, injecting some fresh enthusiasm after three defeats from Ruben Selles’ first three games in charge amid a backdrop of a slow summer transfer window.

And it came a week after Selles went public with his transfer frustration, labelling the club’s “process” as “not good enough” as he looks to put his stamp on a squad he inherited earlier this summer following Chris Wilder’s departure.

The expectation was always that United’s business would ramp up as the September 1 deadline came into view but there is still a feeling of “better late than never” about the moves, especially if United can land the impressive Tanganga to complement the expected arrivals of the other three players.

Asked for possible reasons why United’s centre-half search seemed to have exploded in the last week, Selles admitted: “Well I think there's always a fact that the transfer window is arriving to the end. That's one of the factors.

“I think we've got more aligned with the players we want and the different things we need to do to make a deal like the financial things, like the player, like the age. I think those things came together in the last, let’s say, 10 days.”

The inevitable question, then, was - what changed? “I wouldn’t say it changed but it adapted, to be more clear and more direct,” Selles explained. “And that has made us more effective. That was explained or expressed by myself because I'm the one that is always in front of you [in the media] and I think that was needed from inside also. It was all the parts implicated in that and all had something to say."

News of a streamlined approach to transfers can only be a positive as United look to attack the final days of the window and make up for lost time in terms of incomings. United saw potential free agent options Harry Darling and Jimmy Dunne commit their futures elsewhere in the window before they explored other options at centre-half, including Hull’s Charlie Hughes and Bobby Thomas of Coventry City.

The price tag on Hughes’ head was too restrictive for the interest to continue, with the Tigers understood to be wanting well in excess of £10m,