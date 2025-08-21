Sheffield United's sales stance reiterated as Gus Hamer transfer plan put in place ahead of deadline day

Boss Ruben Selles has reiterated his desire to keep the majority of his Sheffield United squad in the building beyond next month’s transfer deadline, with the focus very much on adding to it rather than suffering any further departures. The Blades have lost a full side’s worth of players from last season’s roster, which reached the play-off final.

Their work in the window has been slow in replacing those bodies but is looking to ramp up in the final 10 days, with Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom expected to bolster the options at Selles’ disposal going forward.

The Blades are also looking at Japhet Tanganga of Millwall and have effectively handed a trial to the former Burnley and Brentford defender Ben Mee, who joined the Blades for training at Shirecliffe earlier this week and has caught the eye.

There continues to be some concern over the future of United’s key assets ahead of the September 1 deadline, most notably Gus Hamer. The forward is still adjusting to life under Selles in a slightly different position to the one in which he was named the Championship’s best player last term.

And, as we revealed earlier this week, he would be interested in exploring a move back to the Netherlands should one of the country’s top clubs come in for him before the deadline. Hamer was born in Brazil but moved to the Netherlands as a youngster.

The likes of Sydie Peck and goalkeeper Michael Cooper have also attracted admiring glances from elsewhere since May’s painful defeat to Sunderland at Wembley ended United’s hopes of making an instant return to the Premier League after relegation the previous season.

“The target is not to sell anyone,” Selles reiterated. “That is the idea and that is what we want. As I said in the very beginning, that;s the target, that's what we want but I will never say never because there are some situations, especially in the last days of the window.

“Sometimes the price goes extremely up and if you have a good plan or cover, you can make it. Or the other side. The idea is to keep with almost every player who is playing for us right now but I will never say never.”

Asked if the owners share that vision, Selles said: “Yes, of course. I think we already lost a lot of players that, for example, were in the line-up last season and I think that, if we do, it needs to be something in the line of the statistical vision of the club.

“And it should be very, very extraordinary. Otherwise, we have some good players who a lot of people would like to have in their team and our target should always be to keep them with us.”

That, though, hasn’t stopped United drawing up detailed contingency plans in case any of their players are prised away from Bramall Lane before the deadline. Skipper Jack Robinson has been linked with Wrexham, who are close to sealing a deal for Manchester City defender Callum Doyle, while Rhys Norrington-Davies has been eyed by United’s Championship rivals QPR.

“I think every club has to do that,” Selles added. “It's not about one or two players that everyone mentions, because sometimes it's a transfer and sometimes it's an injury or another situation.

“And I think every club and organisation has to have that plan in place, in case things happen. Especially now at the end of the window. It will happen for every position in a football club, not just players.”