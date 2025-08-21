Sheffield United transfer target makes future priority clear amid "dwindling motivation" admission

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seol Young-woo, the South Korean right-back, has made his transfer priority clear amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Sheffield United this summer. The 26-year-old currently plies his trade in the Serbian top flight with Red Star Belgrade.

He has attracted the attention of a number of sides elsewhere already in this transfer window, including United. FSV Mainz 05 and SV Werder Bremen were the two latest suitors for the right-back, who played the full game for Red Star as they lost to Cypriot side Paphos in a Champions League qualifier earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shock defeat leaves Red Star’s hopes of qualifying for the competition balanced on the second leg in Cyprus later this month, with Seol addressing his future plans in a post-match interview with Jay-Young Myung.

“For now, we need to focus on the second round of the play-offs,” Seol admitted when asked about the possibilty of a transfer away. “Of course, if the right opportunity presents itself, I'm always willing to take on the challenge. However, nothing has been decided yet.”

Sheffield United transfer target makes future priority clear amid "dwindling motivation" admission

The blueprint has been laid for Seol by the departure of his South Korean teammate Hwang In-beom, who left Red Star last year for Feyenoord where he now plays alongside former Blades defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

“At first, I felt lonely [when he left],” Seol added. “But he played for one season and transferred to a good team, and that actually motivated me. It made me think: ‘If I do well, I can go to a bigger team.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want a league where I can play with a sense of intensity throughout the season. It's difficult for our team to advance past the league stage in the Champions League, so we focus on the league in the second half of the season. We win a lot, but our motivation tends to dwindle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it's the English Premier League, the German Bundesliga, or the English Championship, I hope to create an environment where we can grow with tension until the final round.”

Serbian media reported earlier this month that United had “allocated €3 million” for Seol, with the possibility of an additional €1 million in bonuses. But The Star has been told that Red Star are keen to hold out for the buy-out figure contained in the player’s contract, which is said to be higher than that figure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about his interest in the defender before the start of United’s season, boss Ruben Selles admitted: "I've been watching him a little bit but it's nothing more concrete than any other player. We have been looking at different players in that position and I know a little bit about him. But I’m not ready to make analysis about him at this moment in time."

United are closing in on the capture of Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey, who can also play at right-back, and hope to add Millwall man Japhet Tanganga to their squad ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline. Deals for defenders Ben Mee and Nils Zatterstrom, the Malmo centre-half, have also been lined up.