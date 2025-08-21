Ruben Selles answers Japhet Tanganga question as Sheffield United plot double transfer swoop pre-Millwall

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether in a Sheffield United shirt or not, Japhet Tanganga will be at Bramall Lane this weekend as the Blades host his current club Millwall. The defender has emerged as a big transfer target for the Blades, who are in desperate need of centre-halves ahead of the September 1 deadline.

The news that United are eyeing the former Tottenham Hotspur man has been music to the ears of Unitedites who have long been admirers of the 26-year-old, who is available this summer for just over £1million if a Premier League club meets his release clause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades will have to pay more than that to prise him away from The Den this summer and it will be interesting to see whether Tanganga is on the Lions teamsheet this weekend when they travel to Bramall Lane, with United chief Ruben Selles still looking for his first win as Blades boss.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s clash, Selles was asked if there was a chance of reinforcements ahead of Friday’s 12pm registration deadline. “Yes, there is,” he answered.

Ruben Selles answers Japhet Tanganga question as Sheffield United plot double transfer swoop pre-Millwall

“We expect two players to be in and around for the weekend. I think it’s obvious that the priority was defenders, and those are the two we hope we will have in for the weekend.”

On Tanganga specifically, Selles said: “With names like Japhet or others in the Championship, I would prefer not to make comment because it's a sensible thing. We are playing in two days and it’s not fair on him or his club. And that would the same with any other club in the Championship too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Godfrey could be one of the new faces ahead of the Millwall game, having flown to England to put the finishing touches on a loan move from Italian side Atalanta, with Nils Zetterstrom, the Swedish centre-half at Malmo, potentially the other.

He missed the build-up to Malmo’s Europa League clash with Sigma tonight, with boss Henrik Rydstrom confirming that Zatterstrom and goalkeeper Ricardo Friedrich, also linked with a move away this summer, were absent because they were “visiting clubs,” adding: “I can’t say more than that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The young talented players across Europe are always on our radar,” said Selles when asked about Zatterstrom. “We need to find the balance between experience and that next challenge for them that can develop with us.

“Ben is a player that was on loan last year at Ipswich and has proved his ability in the Premier League. A player like that should always be linked with us.”