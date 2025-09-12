Ruben Selles makes “competitive” point as Sheffield United era plunges to new depths with 5-0 Ipswich hammering

Ruben Selles spent time during the international break analysing the first five games of Sheffield United’s season and plotting what to change. In a way, it did. United just got worse, returning to Championship action with a 5-0 pasting at the hands of Ipswich Town.

The Blades did at least muster a shot on target in this game, which is more than they managed in their two other away league games before kick-off, but that was no consolation to an away end who defiantly chanted to the end of a shambolic evening that plunged this season to new depths.

Selles does not agree with the assertion that United lack an identity but if they do have one, it is different to understand what it could possibly be. They are too open defensively, struggle to create clear-cut chances and even the insertion of new boy Alex Matos straight into the team could not help them establish any dominance in the bit in the middle.

A team with pre-season designs of promotion could be 15 points off the top of the league by the close of the weekend, and as many as 11 adrift of the play-offs. At the minute it is looking more like a relegation battle than anything else, with no obvious end in sight to a slide that has caught everyone by surprise.

“As you say, it’s a very tough evening,” Selles said afterwards. “We came here with our intention to try to be dominant, try to go after the game. I think in the first half we saw the team that we want to be. We put the opposition under pressure. The first goal comes from a deflection 70 metres away from the goal.

“It’s the type of situation that has been against us this season and in the last couple of games. But I think we were competitive and then we started the second half with the idea of being competitive. The second goal was the thing that changed the game.”

Town finished the game with twice the number of shots, 21 to United’s 10, and 11 on target to the Blades’ two. United’s expected goals metric of 0.42 goes down to 0.23 from open play, with Selles’ gamble of leaving star man Gus Hamer and last season’s top-scorer Tyrese Campbell on the bench failing to pay off.

The Star put it to Selles that he promised changes following the break but in every conceivable metric, United got worse. “Well, I don't agree with you,” he replied. “I think we can analyse about the changes and the personal and the shape. I think we were competitive, as I say, in the first half and then the second half until we conceded that second goal in that transition.

I think we were the team that we want to be. We were intense, we were front footed, we were vertical, with the biggest spaces. We missed the final pass, the final situation in the final third. And I agree with you that after the second goal, the team is nothing that you can recognise.”