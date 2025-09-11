Sheffield United new boy makes Ruben Selles point as Blades look to kickstart season at Ipswich Town

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark McGuinness is convinced that Sheffield United have enough in their dressing room to “get back on track” this season - on one condition. The former Wednesday loanee signed for the Blades on deadline day earlier this month, moving back north from Luton Town.

He joined a United side reeling from five successive losses at the start of the Ruben Selles era, with the Spaniard already facing calls for his head from an increasingly frustrated fanbase. That boiled over last time out at Middlesbrough, with chants of former boss Chris Wilder’s name and less complimentary feedback towards Selles from a fed-up away end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things can change quickly in football, however, and that is what United will hope happens tomorrow evening when they make the long trip to Suffolk to face recently relegated Ipswich Town. They too are having a bit of a struggle early on after being widely tipped for success this term, with Kieran McKenna also feeling a little bit of heat himself.

But United can’t afford to waste too much time worrying about what happens elsewhere if they are to rescue any hopes of this season still being a successful one, having already fallen 12 points behind early pacesetters Boro and eight off the play-offs by mid-September.

Sheffield United new boy makes Ruben Selles point as Blades look to kickstart season at Ipswich Town

Four deadline-day signings could bring a welcome freshness to a group that looks painfully short of confidence, with McGuinness and Alex Matos amongst those vying for their debuts at Portman Road. Chieo Ogbene will be forced to miss out against his parent club, while veteran defender Ben Mee also penned a deal on the final day of the window.

"I think it's really important that everyone gets behind each other,” said McGuinness before travelling with his new teammates for the first time. “Whether that is the manager, the players, everyone around, that everyone buys in and gets on board with what's going on," said the 24-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once everyone does that, it'll only be a matter of time until things turn and things will really progress. We’ll really start to sort of iron out problems and we'll get back on track. We've got more than enough ability in the group and I'm really looking forward to seeing where things progress."

McGuinness is well aware of the adverse effects that negative momentum can have on a football team, having been part of the Luton side that dropped into League One last term just 12 months after being relegated from the Premier League.

"They had a lot of success last season, a great experience,” he said of United, who won 92 points last term and reached the play-off final. “But it's a completely different ball game in the Championship.

"Teams, even if personnel is similar, can sometimes find themselves in transition periods. You can have a good team on paper, you can have whatever you want preparation-wise, but at the end of the day, it's what happens on the field in 90 minutes. And the Championship shows that."