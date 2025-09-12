Sheffield United boss tightlipped over Gus Hamer, Tyrese Campbell absences from Ipswich Town clash

Ruben Selles did not give too much away when asked about the absences of Gus Hamer and Tyrese Campbell from Sheffield United’s key clash against Ipswich Town this evening. The Blades travelled to Portman Road still looking for their first win of the season, from five attempts.

And Unitedites’ eyebrows were raised 75 minutes before kick off with confirmation that Hamer and Campbell, two key men in last season’s promotion push, were both on the bench at Portman Road.

Selles did not elaborate on his decision in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports, with Blades fans left to speculate whether the omissions were tactical or fitness-related. Tom Cannon comes in for Campbell.

New signing Danny Ings is not in the squad at all, with debuts for new signings Mark McGuinness and Alex Matos after arriving on deadline day. Sydie Peck wears the captain’s armband in the absence of Hamer and Jack Robinson, who was sold to Birmingham City on the final day of the window.

Blades: Cooper, Godfrey, Tanganga, McGuinness, Burrows, Matos, Peck, Brooks, O’Hare, Barry, Cannon. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Hamer, Mee, Soumare, Campbell, Chong, One, Seriki.