Ruben Selles has pledged to alter Sheffield United’s approach going forward after conducting a detailed review of their season struggle so far during the international break. The Blades travel to Ipswich Town tonight looking for their first win of the Selles era.

The manager and his coaching staff identified a number of issues from their first five games during their debrief during the two-week hiatus, with Selles admitting in his press conference this week that something has to change.

That may be shape, personnel or tactics, or a combination, but it’s clear that United cannot keep doing the same thing and expecting different results. Selles’ options have been boosted by some late work in the transfer window, giving him no real excuses now as he looks to salvage something of the Blades’ season.

With that in mind, we tasked our man to select the side he thinks Selles will send out at Portman Road - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?

1 . Michael Cooper United's No.1 has been much more overworked than he was last term but he will be hoping that United's defensive recruitment spree helps tighten things up at the back going forward | Tony King/Getty Images Photo: Tony King/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ben Godfrey If I was in the United dugout I'd go with Seriki at right-back and three central defenders but luckily for everyone involved I'm not, and my gut feeling is that Selles will stick with a four | Sheffield United Photo Sales

3 . Japhet Tanganga Without the former Millwall man it could have been something of a rout at Boro last time out and he was one of the few Blades men to emerge from that game with any real credit | Sheffield United Photo Sales

4 . Mark McGuinness A debut for the new boy on the left. He's fit and up to speed, has had a good chunk of training over the break and it also allows Tyler Bindon a breather after a tough introduction to Championship football, and a gruelling schedule in the last fortnight with New Zealand Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales