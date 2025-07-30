Ruben Selles closing in on key Sheffield United arrival as Blades receive fitness boost ahead of new season

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles is confident of making another key addition to his Sheffield United group before the start of the new season - albeit one off the pitch rather than on it. The Spaniard succeeded Chris Wilder as Blades boss earlier this summer, bringing in trusted staff James Oliver-Pearce and Toby Loveland.

But Selles also signalled his intention to appoint another coach to his staff, with Matt Prestridge, Alan Knill and Jack Lester following Wilder out of the exit door. Although Micky Collins and Matt Duke remained at United, Selles still felt his staff was a figure light, with a foreign coach lined up to complement the existing backroom staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that process has been hampered by the same administrative issues that have delayed United’s progress in the transfer market, with admittance to the UK for work purposes a much less straightforward process following the UK’s exit from the European Union back in January 2020.

Djibril Soumare, the Braga midfielder, has been caught up in the red tape as he prepares to make the initial loan move to Bramall Lane ahead of the new season, while United will continue to scour foreign markets as they look to put the finishing touches to Selles’ squad.

Ruben Selles closing in on key Sheffield United arrival as Blades receive fitness boost ahead of new season

“It's an ongoing situation,” Selles said of the coach search. “We have the candidate, we are just making the paperwork but it is the same situation with some players. Sometimes it's not easy just to get coaches from abroad, and we are still making the paperwork for that to happen.”

United, meanwhile, have been handed an availability boost ahead of August 9’s season opener at home to Bristol City after confirmation that skipper Jack Robinson’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Liverpool man limped off just before half-time of United’s friendly at Burton Albion last midweek, and was absent from the squad that took on Chesterfield at the weekend. But he has been assessed and could play some part in United’s final warm-up game this weekend, which will be played against a Premier League side behind-closed-doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be around seven days, so he should be available in the middle of next week with us,” said Selles on Saturday. “It was an overload in the feet, we are managing it and he should be back with officials and the recovery specialists on Monday. And in the middle of next week he should be back training with us.”