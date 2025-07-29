Sheffield United given Michael Cooper transfer benchmark as alternative list drawn up

Sheffield United remain determined to keep hold of goalkeeper Michael Cooper this summer amid interest from the Premier League. But the Blades are also not naive enough to bury their head in the sand when it comes to the futures of some of their key men.

So the Blades are busy drawing up potential succession plans for the likes of Cooper and Gus Hamer, who has attracted interest from a host of clubs both at home and abroad since United lost in last season’s play-off final to Sunderland.

As we revealed earlier, Wigan’s Sam Tickle is a player who boasts admirers amongst United’s recruitment staff but he is far from the only goalkeeper on United’s list if Cooper is prised away before September 1’s transfer deadline.

That is just sensible business, rather than scratching around for a replacement should the worst happen. But United may have just received something of a benchmark fee if any interest in Cooper is firmed up, after James Trafford closes in on a return to Manchester City this summer.

The Burnley stopper joined the Clarets from City and was the best goalkeeper in the Championship last summer. But Cooper was not a million miles away and the fee that City are set to pay to bring Trafford back to Manchester - said to be in the region of £27m, the amount Newcastle United were also willing to pay - should give United officials some food for thought.

The chance to make such a huge profit on a player signed for around £2m last summer will hold obvious appeal, but players of that quality come up infrequently and there is little guarantee that United would be able to sign a comparable replacement even if they do get £15m or so for their current No.1.

His value is unlikely to decrease with another season at the top of the Championship, so United may well be advised to stick rather than twist if a concrete offer does materialise.

“A proper football club always has plans to replace absolutely everyone,” boss Selles admitted. “Even the manager. So, that is how it works in football. In not only Gustavo's case but with every other player. We need to be conscious that we have really good players, and something could happen.

“Even in the last day of the window, with the kind of proposal you didn't expect to arrive, and you have to make a move. The idea is to keep as many of them as possible with us, of course. But you can never say never with those things and no manager or player is bigger than the football club. So, sometimes those things happen. But my main target is to keep everyone with us.”

Elsewhere, former United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could get another chance at Premier League level after emerging as a transfer target for Newcastle this summer. The England international was relegated with Southampton last season but may not come up against the Blades in the Championship next term if his move to the north east goes through.

Ramsdale played under Magpies boss Eddie Howe at Bournemouth and would compete for the No.1 spot with Nick Pope should all go as planned. Talks have begun over a loan or a permanent sale, with United’s expected promotion rivals Southampton understood to prefer the latter option as they look to bounce back from relegation.