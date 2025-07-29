Sheffield Wednesday transfer stance over key man may affect Sheffield United's Michael Cooper hopes amid talk

Sheffield United could receive a surprise helping hand from their cross-city rivals Wednesday this summer as they look to keep highly-rated goalkeeper Michael Cooper at Bramall Lane. The former Plymouth Argyle man was a revelation in South Yorkshire after his move last summer, winning the Blades’ player of the season award last term.

That form has not gone unnoticed elsewhere, with Everton the first top-flight club to be linked with a move. But that was as Jordan Pickford’s No.2, a proposition which didn’t hold much appeal for the goalkeeper as he looks to progress his career on the field rather than on the bench.

Then came talk of interest from West Ham United - and as competition for their No.1, Alphonse Areola, rather than just cover. That set nerves jangling again amongst the United fanbase, especially when Cooper was then absent from a pre-season friendly trip to Burton Albion before it was explained as a slight knee issue.

The Blades are understood to have slapped a valuation of £15m on Cooper, and that would just be the starting point before add-ons and bonuses were also included. Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen is another option for West Ham, who have also eyeing up another goalkeeper from the Steel City in Wednesday’s Pierce Charles.

How Wednesday could help Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper hopes as Blades compile replacement lists

As The Star revealed this week, the Hammers are considering a move for the Northern Ireland international as they look to bolster their goalkeeping ranks - which includes, of course, former United stopper Wes Foderingham.

Any approach from the Londoners is expected to be met by a reluctance to sell from the Owls, who see Charles as their No.1 goalkeeper for the coming season and also their prized asset as things stand.

But the Owls’ financial situation is well documented, with the departure of manager Danny Rohl and the closure of their north stand confirmed today alone in a season of struggle for Wednesdayites.

And if the Hammers do indeed tie up a deal for Charles, that could see them move on from Cooper - and leave him at Bramall Lane where Unitedites believe he belongs. The noises from inside Bramall Lane are that Cooper is happy at Bramall Lane, and has full focus on another promotion bid this season after coming so close to the Premier League in his first term as a Blade.

But every player also has a price, despite boss Ruben Selles’ recent insistence that the 25-year-old will not be sold this summer, and United have drawn up a list of potential replacements for all their key men in case they are prised away before September 1’s transfer deadline.

The Star has been told that highly-rated Wigan Athletic stopper Sam Tickle boasts admirers at Bramall Lane, with United potentially making a move if they do lose Cooper this summer. “The last game was a decision from me to give the other goalkeepers some minutes,” Selles explained of Cooper’s absence against Burton.

“Today he felt a bit of discomfort in the knee but he should be back in a couple of days. He’s definitely staying, it’s not about that. I understand the concerns because he wasn’t there but it’s nothing to do with that.”