Ruben Selles addresses Ivo Grbic Sheffield United “decision” as four-way conundrum sparks transfer “conversations”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Ruben Selles wrestles with the headache of his central midfield options ahead of the new Championship season - or, more accurately, the lack of them - he has no such problems in the goalkeeper department. United have four stoppers on their senior books, as things stand, and fewer fit and recognised midfield specialists.

Both Michael Cooper and Adam Davies enjoyed their first minutes of pre-season on Tuesday night at York City, playing 45 minutes each in a 6-2 Blades win, and while rookie Luke Faxon sat on the bench as an unused substitute, there was no place in the squad for Croatian international Ivo Grbic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Atletico Madrid man endured a nightmare start to his Blades career after signing last January, and had been widely expected to depart again this summer after spending last season on loan in Turkey with Çaykur Rizespor.

But a change of manager, Selles replacing Chris Wilder earlier this summer as the Blades hierarchy moved in a different direction, brought a fresh start for Grbic, who had the opportunity to impress the new coaching staff on last week’s pre-season tour to Girona.

Ivo Grbic’s Sheffield United future addressed as four-way dilemma sparks “conversations”

His absence at York signalled to many that his time was up at Bramall Lane but, Selles insisted afterwards, Grbic may still be handed the chance to impress in one of the remaining pre-season friendlies - even if discussions appear to have taken place behind the scenes about the goalkeeper’s future in South Yorkshire.

United continue their preparations with a short trip to Rotherham United this weekend and are also scheduled to face Burton Albion and Chesterfield before August 9’s Championship kick-off at home to Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right now, we have four goalkeepers,” Selles said after taking charge of his first United game in West Yorkshire, “and we picked Coops and Adam today to play. So he [Grbic] will be part of the rotation and it has to be like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been some conversations about his situation at the club but I must say, he has been brilliant in the dressing room and in training. And if everything goes accoring to the things we have been doing, he will get his chance in this pre-season.”

There is no doubt that former Plymouth Argyle man Cooper, who won the player of the year award in his first season at Bramall Lane, will start the new term as United’s No.1 should be not be prised away before then, with Welsh international Davies proving a more than able deputy for a succession of goalkeepers since signing from Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faxon, 20, is very highly-rated at United, having previously been credited with interest from Manchester United, City and Liverpool - and having two of those four kicking their heels on a matchday is not a feasible situation for the new season, especially when the resources could be better used elsewhere in Selles’ squad.

“We have the decision [to make] which we will communicate in the proper time,” Selles added. “But let’s see what happens in pre-season and in the coming future.”