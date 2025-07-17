Five separate body blows make Sheffield United priority clear as owners handed transfer warning

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their new Championship season kicks off in just over three weeks and, being kind, Sheffield United’s recruitment so far has been patient. The seven players who left the building since last season have been replaced by two - one of whom kicked his first ball in English football in the midweek friendly at York City.

Boss Ruben Selles has repeatedly stressed his lack of concern over the situation, preferring to focus on quality rather than quantity, but anxiety is spreading amongst the fanbase at the Blades’ perceived inactivity in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The areas of priority are obvious, and only exacerbated by a triple injury blow suffered on the recent pre-season trip to Girona. Central midfielders Sydie Peck, Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton all came back with various injury issues and although Peck may return for this weekend’s trip to Rotherham United, both Davies and Shackleton will miss the entirity of pre-season as their fitness frustration continues.

With the Blades already light in that area following the recent sale of Vini Souza to Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg, and Oliver Arblaster yet to return to full-time training as he recovers from a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury, United lined up in Tuesday’s 6-2 win over York without a senior and recognised central midfielder.

Sheffield United owners handed transfer warning as five losses make priority position clear

Gus Hamer, who won the Championship player of the season award last term off the left wing and may still depart before September 1’s transfer deadline, did impress in a more central role while youngsters Louie Marsh and Billy Blacker were given opportunities to impress in the absences of their more established teammates.

But with August 9’s opener at home to Bristol City edging ever closer, drafting in central midfield reinforcements could become even more of a priority for Selles and his recruitment team alongside their pursuit of Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Ehije Ukaki - the Nigerian youngster signed from the Bulgarian top-flight and expected to be joined soon by 18-year-old defender Mihail Polendakov from Septembri Sofia - and centre-half Tyler Bindon have been added to United’s squad this summer so far, with Femi Seriki currently in pole position to start the season as United’s only recognised right-back.

That may turn up the heat on United’s new ownership group to invest, especially if Selles’ men do make a slow start to the new campaign as they adjust to his methods. Speaking to EFL Analysis, football finance expert Kieran Maguire said of the COH Sports group: “They’ve come in sort of under the radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheffield United did have a points deduction last season that was due to poor cash management and not paying other clubs on time in respect of installments on transfers. Hopefully they can put that behind them now.

“Fans will always want owners to spend money and if they don’t deliver then the assessment is often emotional rather than analytical as far as the conclusions that are reached by the fans.

“I think that’s been a driving force amongst some of these concerns [of the fans]. It’s a lot easier when it’s the bloke next door who’s bought your football club or it’s a lifelong fan. But when things start to go wrong, you question the owner’s commitment.”