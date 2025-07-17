Gus Hamer Sheffield United transfer state of play as European giants “step up” interest in key Blades man

Gustavo Hamer is aware of “the noise” surrounding his future at Sheffield United, manager Ruben Selles has admitted, after the Brazilian-born Dutchman’s future at Bramall Lane was thrown into further doubt. The Blades are facing a fight to keep hold of the reigning Championship player of the year after failing to win promotion last season.

That has left them in a vulnerable position in terms of their prized assets, with Vini Souza having already been picked off by Bundesliga club Wolfsburg and Anel Ahmedhodzic also understood to be attracting interest across Europe. But Unitedites are most determined to see their side hold on to Hamer ahead of the new campaign.

That may prove increasingly difficult after Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven reportedly stepped up their interest in the 28-year-old, who made his first appearance of pre-season in Tuesday night’s friendly victory over York City. A report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri earlier today claimed that PSV are “currently preparing an offer” for Hamer.

Curiously, despite no agreement from United to sell the player to PSV, Tavolieri also reports that “negotiations over personal terms are also underway,” although conflicting information was subsequently published in the Netherlands that suggested Hamer was still only one option for PSV.

Either way officials at United have been impressed with Hamer’s commitment and desire in pre-season but a departure would be no surprise, with the player approaching his peak years and understandably keen to test himself at the highest level.

PSV would also offer the chance for Hamer to experience Champions League football and potentially a stepping stone to international honours with Holland, which The Star understands is something that appeals greatly to the player. Leeds United are also confirmed admirers of Hamer, having made an audacious bid to sign him last summer.

They are also now armed with Premier League football, and the riches that come with it. But Hamer remains settled in the surrounding area of Sheffield and is not actively pushing to leave Bramall Lane this summer, as things stand.

“Gustavo has been excellent,” said manager Ruben Selles after Tuesday night’s 6-2 hammering of York City. “There has been a lot of noise around him in the media but he is focused on us. You know you can never say never, because life is like that.

“But we want to keep him with us and make him happy and for him to keep working and performing as he has been doing, at least for the last two weeks for us and as everyone knows in the last seasons for the team.”

Hamer was voted United’s player of the season in his first term at Bramall Lane and followed that up with the overall divisional award last year as the Blades fell narrowly short of promotion back to the Premier League.

Asked if he had sought out Hamer for talks over his future, Selles admitted: “I don’t usually have those conversations unless there is something concrete, one way or the other. We all understand the nature of the game and everyone can read the noise, as much as they are professionals.

“But he gives the best for himself and the team and I don’t need to have that kind of conversation with anybody. We have already had conversations with everybody, talking about different topics, and we are happy Gustavo is with us. Hopefully that continues.”