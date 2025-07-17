Sheffield United man looking to repay show of faith after role hint dropped despite transfer move

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He grew up watching a generation of players in the No.11 shirt for Sheffield United and so, after inheriting that responsibility for his boyhood club, Andre Brooks is keen to live up to it. The 21-year-old academy graduate made a goalscoring debut in his new number in Tuesday’s friendly win at York City.

Brooks’ first-half goal, finishing on his weaker right foot after United won the ball back high, was a microcosm of the way Ruben Selles wants his United side to look and the signs were good for the majority of the 6-2 hammering, even if conceding two quickfire goals from set-piece situations was a frustration for the new manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But going forward Brooks was one of several to catch the eye, with Tyrese Campbell, Kieffer Moore and Ryan One also getting on the scoresheet and Louie Marsh impressing with a brace of assists. Brooks made 28 appearances in a stop-start 2024/25 season that saw him compete with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Rhian Brewster for a spot out wide, with both since departing Bramall Lane.

He was trusted by previous manager Chris Wilder to make a Premier League debut against Liverpool at Bramall Lane and also came off the bench in May’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland, seeing a key chance saved by goalkeeper Anthony Patterson that would have put the Blades 2-0 up.

Andre Brooks looking to repay Sheffield United faith after hint over increased role for coming season

Brooks has been working hard on his finishing since the Blades returned to pre-season training earlier this summer and was pleased to see that pay off at York. “It’s something I want to improve on, because I like to go inside onto my stronger foot,” he admitted. “But I need to add that on the outside as well.”

Doing so will only increase the likelihood that he starts the season as United’s first-choice right winger, even if the arrival of Louie Barry - with the Blades hoping to tie up a loan deal for the Aston Villa starlet - will only add to the competition on the flanks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just think I've got to take it game by game and keep training well,” said Brooks when asked about his aims for the season ahead. “Hopefully I can just keep the spot in the team and get as much game-time as possible under my belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new manager likes to coach a lot, so that's always good, for us as players to know what we need to do every day in training. I feel like it's been good. It's a lot different to last season. For example, he's coming and telling me what need to do. What his morals are, on the pitch and off the pitch. It's always good to have that as well.”

With Tom Cannon handed the No.7 shirt vacated by Brewster, at least for pre-season, Selles has already offered a big hint about his winger-based approach for the upcoming season as the Blades look to go one better than last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new number, it is quite a big thing for me personally,” Brooks admitted. “Just because in the first 11, you’re usually in the starting team, so it's always a positive to have been given that shirt and hopefully it can just help me nail down the spot this season. But I’ve grown up watching people wear the shirt my entire life, so to wear any number is a privilege.”