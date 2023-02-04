Blades picked up another point towards promotion on road at New York Stadium

Matt Taylor, the Rotherham United boss, revealed his side made special plans to nullify Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood during this afternoon’s South Yorkshire derby at the New York Stadium.

The relegation-battlers picked up a welcome point against the promotion-chasing Blades as the game finished goalless, with the Millers enjoying the better chances throughout the game.

Hakeem Odoffin’s header forced a good save from Wes Foderingham, who also did well to smother an early chance for Chiedozie Ogbene, while his opposite number Viktor Johansson had little to do throughout the afternoon.

“We’ve got a good goalkeeper, we know that. We tried to nullify them a bit,” Taylor said.

“We tried to take Norwood out of the game. They were protected from elsewhere. It felt like a game of fine margins, with neither team dominating enough facets to feel comfortable at any stage.

“We had our best chances in the first half with Cheo’s one v one and Haks’s header. From that point on we probably didn’t create enough goalscoring opportunities. It wasn’t for the want of trying and we’ve come across a very good team.

“Content’s probably the right word. I still want the psyche and the mentality of the group to be looking for a win.

