Rhian Brewster contract amongst items on agenda for Sheffield United owners after they make Shirecliffe, Bramall Lane visits

Derby hero Rhian Brewster’s contract situation is expected to be one of the many items on the agenda for Sheffield United’s new owners after they flew in to England this week. A delegation of the new ownership, including Helmy Eltoukhy, Len Komoroski and Pejman Nozad, visited United’s Shirecliffe training base on Thursday and are expected to take in tomorrow’s home clash with Coventry City.

Boss Chris Wilder went to dinner with some of the delegation earlier this week before a series of meetings began with chief executive Stephen Bettis, who was confirmed as the latest addition to the Bramall Lane board earlier this week alongside Nozad, who co-founded the Pear venture capital firm which has a portfolio valued at over $15billion.

Former Liverpool striker Brewster scored an iconic derby-day winner against rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough last time out, but is facing something of an uncertain future with the initial deal he signed after arriving in South Yorkshire back in 2020 set to expire this summer. Boss Wilder revealed recently that discussions have begun over extending it, with no official update ahead of the Coventry game.

“I’ve not really talked to Steve,” Wilder admitted. “The new owners are in town over the next three or four days, Steve was in meetings with them yesterday, today and tomorrow and I’ve got meetings with them as well. No doubt there’ll be discussions on players out of contract. I‘m looking forward to them; the owners have been extremely positive. about where the football club’s going.

“And I’m the same. We’re in a great position, on and off the pitch. We’re all aligned and all going forward so no doubt the discussions will continue ... not just about Rhian’s contract but a lot of the things going on on and off the pitch.”

Brewster’s winner against Wednesday cemented his place in United folklore but the challenge to the 24-year-old now is to ensure that he builds on that feeling going forward. “We didn’t deserve to win the game 3-0 but in a way, if we had, Rhian scoring might have gone under the radar,” Wilder added.

“But that wasn’t the case and so to win a tight game and Rhian to score the winner is massive for him. It was huge for us, as a football club, as we all know. But for him, it was a big thing. He’s had a tough time. He’s had to receive criticism. I’m a big backer and a big fan of him, and I’ve told you all along about his injuries and how difficult it has been for him. So it was really a massive reward, a moment like that, to savour, for him.

“And I’m sure our supporters - not that they didn’t get behind him, but when you score the winner in a Sheffield derby, that puts you on a different level. And I’m sure he can kick on now. Be lucky with injuries and stay healthy. He does everything he can do to stay healthy, by the way; he lives his life in a proper and professional way.

“He’s one of the best trainers, he’s vocal, he’s really positive. When he doesn’t play, he’s disappointed but he supports the group and when he does play, he gives everything. As you’ve seen. You’ve seen him when we’ve scored and he’s not been part of it, running down the touchline to celebrate.

“He’s genuine. He’s proper, he’s genuine and everyone’s delighted for him and would be if he could take it forward and really maintain the form, and add to the goals he’s scored and get back on that goalscoring run.”