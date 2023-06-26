As Sheffield United plot their first moves through what Paul Heckingbottom concedes will be a challenging transfer window, the pitch the newly promoted club’s manager makes to potential new signings could prove the difference between success and failure.

That is because, as well as swimming in a pond inhabited by some gargantuan financial sharks, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff must first persuade those players they are attempting to hire to accept that a relegation clause will be written into any contract they sign at Bramall Lane. The Star has been told that the practice, which was beefed-up during United’s most recent stay in the top-flight under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, forms a central plank of the board’s decision to try and keep a tight rein on spending following a series of off-the-pitch issues midway through last term.

“Anyone who comes in, they’ll almost certainly have to agree to that,” one agent, who has worked with United in the past, explained last night. “Unless they’re not going to be on what, by football standards, is a better pay. Where United are now, that’s going to tend to be younger lads who they’re going to look to try and develop instead of putting them straight into the starting eleven.

“I know in the past that’s what has happened. They’ve gone along the line of ‘If we’re in this division, then you’ll be on ‘x’ but if we’re not then that is going to come down to ‘y’.’ With everything I’ve seen and heard, that’s going to be the situation again.”

Negotiating two different salaries for different levels of competition is fast becoming standard practice among teams in United’s position: Determined to try and cement a place in the PL but aware, having not banked several seasons’ worth of broadcasting revenues, that they enter the campaign in jeopardy.

It makes sense, particularly for United who discovered under Wilder that it can take several years to become an established member of one of world sport’s most prestigious and lucrative clubs. After finishing ninth in 2019/20, having just won promotion, they were relegated a season later following a series of sobering results.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is skilled at speaking to his players: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

Nevertheless, the tactic also provides a test of Heckingbottom’s negotiating skills. He must strike exactly the right balance between convincing targets that United have a genuine chance of staying up whilst also accepting there is a very real possibility they might go down - something which would impact directly on how much his squad earns.

Heckingbottom’s employers should be encouraged that it is a trick both he and Wilder have demonstrated can be completed in the past, either when attracting fresh talent or renegotiating options.

But it can also be time consuming and, as another intermediary acknowledged over the weekend, a delicate operation as Heckingbottom inevitably attempts to massage the egos of those he hopes to attract to South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United are heading back to the Premier League: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

“Obviously it’s not impossible,” they said. “And for a lot of people, other than those right at the top end, it’s becoming pretty standard unless someone has got a huge amount of money.

“Maybe the hardest thing, because I’d take care of the contract side and if I didn’t think it was a good move for someone I was representing then we wouldn’t be sat in the room in the first place, is not making it sound as if you’re accepting relegation to a player.

“Everyone is ambitious, players and clubs. Players want to earn as much as they can. But usually you’ll be speaking to a few at a time, so you’ve got to sound good and come across in the right way.”

“If someone has got a few offers,” they continued, “Then you’ve got to make yourself sound good even though we can cut through the b******t and know what the situation is.”

Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea (L) has admirers at Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Speaking before United were placed under a transfer embargo in January - the measure, imposed when they failed to keep up with repayments on historical transfer deals, was lifted in April - chief executive Steve Bettis confirmed the overwhelming majority of signings completed during the second-half of Wilder’s reign were subject to relegation clauses. However, all but three of their acquisitions since then have arrived on loan and none of those were unveiled when United enjoyed PL status.

“In a way, it’s a bit easier to do when you’re looking to get promoted,” the first agent who spoke to this outlet noted. “That’s because, in the eyes of someone who might come in then, the increase in pay they’d get almost seems like a bonus. It feels like a positive thing, in their head, and it is.

“You’d be daft to think it felt quite the same way if someone was sitting in front of you saying ‘You’re on this now but, in a year, you might go down to this.’ It doesn’t feel quite the same, does it?

“Most people are pretty realistic, mind. They know what the score is.”

Sheffield United hope to be active in the transfer market this summer: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

With around £20m initially being placed at his disposal, although that figure could change if United are taken over or fresh investment is sourced, Heckingbottom is likely to focus predominantly on free, low fee or temporary signings again. Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee definitely feature on his wanted list, after impressing on loan during United’s promotion from the Championship. Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea and Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien are also known to boast admirers among Heckingbottom’s inner circle. Anis Ben Slimane, the Tunisia international now in the closing stages of his contract with Brondby, also appears a viable option despite attracting interest from Turkey where clubs have a habit of offering inflated salaries.