Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, remains in dialogue with Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye as he monitors their responses to the on-going uncertainty surrounding their futures.

The duo, who are both about to enter the final 12 months of their present contracts, have both been linked with moves away from Bramall Lane this summer despite Heckingbottom’s insistence that he wants them to stay.

Despite guaranteeing themselves £170m over the course of the next three years by securing promotion back to the Premier League, United are clearly still being forced to keep a tight grip on their finances with coaching staff handed around £20m to spend in the transfer market this summer.

That has prompted a number of well-placed sources within the game to tell The Star that Heckingbottom’s hold on Ndiaye and Berge is not as strong as previous comments by both him and owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud might suggest. Berge, a Norway international, is thought to be particularly vulnerable with West Ham recently asked if they would be interested in signing him.

Although United have yet to report back for pre-season training, Heckingbottom is known to have remained in contact with those members of his squad either linked with moves away or still negotiating new agreements following the publication of his retained and released list.

United’s coaching staff are known to be encouraged by the reaction of Ndiaye and Berge to the latest wave of reports, with Heckingbottom acknowledging they have “plenty of experience” of “this type of thing.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom will be concerned about Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge: George Wood/Getty Images

Sander Berge (third left) on duty with Norway: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)