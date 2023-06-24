News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United file notification with Companies House amid takeover discussions

Sheffield United appear to have issued a tranche of new shares, as owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud considers selling the club.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 24th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST

Documents were filed with Companies House earlier this month, confirming that fresh stock worth just over £1m was being released. Although the exact reason behind the manoeuvre is unknown, it is frequently used in business to raise capital; often by recruiting investors.

Despite achieving promotion to the Premier League last season, Prince Abdullah is known to be open to the idea of either attracting extra financial backing or stepping aside completely if a suitable buyer can be found.

He is understood to have received at least three firm expressions of interest from parties keen to explore the idea of acquiring United; two of which are believed to have emanated from the US with another coming from his homeland Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Dozy Mmobousi appeared set to replace Prince Abdullah at the helm, after agreeing a sale price of around £115m. However, talks between the pair collapsed when the Nigerian, who is facing a series of legal challenges in North America, failed to gain the necessary approvals from the English Football League whose jurisdiction United were under at the time.

Mmobuosi paid nearly £9m to gain exclusivity rights during those discussions, some of which were taking place when United were operating under a transfer embargo. With those expiring following his difficulties with the EFL, United’s hierarchy have been told by their advisors they are not obliged to repay the money, which was not handed over to the club itself.

Sheffield United have issued fresh shares: Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesSheffield United have issued fresh shares: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Sheffield United have issued fresh shares: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
