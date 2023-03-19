On Sunday afternoon, when Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers walk out at Bramall Lane for their FA Cup quarter-final, it will be almost 30 years to the day since their last memorable meeting at the same stage.
Back in 1993 their quarter-final clash went all the way to penalties, with United progressing to set up a semi-final clash with city rivals Wednesday. After the two sides had drawn 2-2 after extra time, Dave Bassett’s boys went through 5-3 on penalties on March 16, 1993.
But what happened to United’s side from that game? Ahead of this weekend’s meeting between the Blades and Rovers, we took a trip down memory lane…
1. Kelly's Eye
Alan Kelly celebrates victory over Blackburn with defender Paul Beesley - Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Alan Kellly
The Republic of Ireland international represented Blackburn, Stockport and Birmingham City after his long spell at Bramall Lane ended. He later moved into coaching and left his job as Ireland's goalkeeping coach recently. Still involved at Everton Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Kevin Gage
Owns the Manor House venue in Dronfield, he also represented Wimbledon, Aston Villa, Preston North End and Hull City. Photo: Sheffield Star
4. Brian Gayle
Skipper Gayle became a popular figure at Bramall Lane after joining the club from Ipswich Town for a then club record £750,000 in September 1991. He clocked up 119 appearances for the Blades before leaving for Exeter City on a free transfer in 1996. He hung up his boots in 2001. Photo: MB/MC/SR