Blades secure place at Wembley thanks to Doyle’s late screamer

Jon Dahl Tomasson, the Blackburn Rovers manager, insisted referee Tim Robinson should have stopped play moments before Tommy Doyle booked Sheffield United’s place at Wembley with a stunning winner this afternoon.

The Blades, having twice trailed in the FA Cup quarter-final tie, twice fought back to level before Manchester City loanee Doyle smashed home a stunning winner in stoppage time.

Moments before Doyle’s moment of magic, Rovers’ Tyler Morton went down holding his head after being fended off by United’s Iliman Ndiaye. Robinson waved play on and moments later, the Blades were on their way to Wembley.

Tomasson spoke to ref Robinson after the game to remind him about the rules about stopping play for head injuries. “That’s the rules, isn’t it?” he said to the media after the game.

“Imagine if something really dangerous had happened, it could have had consequences. They say it was only a finger in the eye but he would have been standing in that zone where the goal came from. Imagine if it was something really serious.

“You can’t run when you can’t see out of your eye. I said to the referee: ‘Normally, you stop a game with a head injury’. I think he knows it. It’s okay. Everyone makes mistakes.

“It’s a difficult place to come and the way we managed the game and created chances, says a lot about our performance. We didn’t deserve a result like this.

“It’s not about winning or losing, I’m thinking about the consequences. Imagine what it could have been. It could be extremely dangerous. With a head injury you need to stop immediately. It can be very dangerous.”

