Punter wins £11K after 14-fold acca on Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Arsenal games

Sheffield United’s win at Blackburn Rovers played a part in a memorable night for one punter.

It wasn’t just Sheffield United supporters that were celebrating the Blades crucial win at fellow Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

After what had become a dismal start to the season, Chris Wilder’s men were sitting second from bottom in the table ahead of their trip to Ewood Park for what felt like a potentially pivotal fixture even this early in the season. There was understandable concern when Yuki Ohashi fired the hosts in front just four minutes before half-time - but whatever was said in the away dressing room at the break clearly made a big impact.

An equaliser arrived nine minutes after the restart as Rovers star Axel Henriksson found his own net before goals from Harrison Burrows and Tyrese Campbell turned the game firmly on its head and gave the Blades a win that moved them out of the relegation zone at their hosts’ expense.

However, the result also played a big part in a remarkable night for one Birmingham-based punter who predicted a Blades win as part of a 14-fold accumulator that has netted them an incredible £11,117.39. A remarkable win looked to be well on its way as Barcelona, Arsenal, Paris-Saint Germain, Newcastle, Inter, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City all eased to Champions League wins. Victories for Dunfermline, Partrick Thistle, Coventry, Reading, Stevenage, Millwall and the Blades finished the job and spelt trouble for bookmakers William Hill.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “An action-packed Tuesday night of football across the continent saw plenty of favourites racking up the goals in one-sided victories, which usually spells trouble for us bookies. We saw a steady stream of winning slips coming in from our shops across the UK, from South Yorkshire to South London, particularly from customers using our sports betting terminals.

“One of the most eye-catching winning bets came in Birmingham, where £5 was placed in-store on a 14-fold, returning just over £11,000. Most of the games were wrapped up by the hour mark, especially the Champions League ties, which made it a very good night for punters.”

