Harrison Burrows stepped off the bench to play a key role in Sheffield United’s 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United left-back Harrison Burrows has admitted manager Chris Wilder’s decision to recently omit from the starting line-up has forced him to “work that little bit harder” after playing a starring role off the bench in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

After finding themselves 1-0 down at Ewood Park at half-time, United got themselves back on level terms within nine minutes of the restart when Axel Henriksson turned the ball into his own net.

Burrows, who had started on the bench for the third Championship game running, was introduced just eight minutes later, replacing Sam McCallum, and it proved to be an inspired substitution by Wilder, with the former Peterborough United man going on to play a starring role.

Eight minutes after coming off the bench, Burrows scored his first goal of the season, connecting with Callum O’Hare’s through ball and slotting the ball into the bottom corner from inside the penalty area. He then turned provider in stoppage time, sending in a low cross that was tucked home by fellow substitute Tyrese Campbell.

Having encountered a difficult start to the season on an individual basis, Burrows’ recent omissions from the starting XI have highlighted Wilder’s readiness to omit key players from his plans. However, the 23-year-old has praised the manager’s thinking.

Burrows praises Wilder’s decision

Burrows told BBC Radio Sheffield: "The gaffer's pulled me out of the team for a reason, and I believe in all the actions that he does.

"I think it was the right thing to do. It has taken me back and maybe made me want to work that little bit harder to get back into the team.

"Then when I come on, I want to show my qualities, which he showed the belief [in me] by bringing me on for the last 30. Hopefully I have repaid him."

Burrows’ contributions helped United record back-to-back wins for the first time this season, meaning they have now climbed out of the Championship relegation places.

The attack-minded full-back has felt the energy levels have been increasing inside the squad recently, insisting winning matches will only help their confidence grow.

"Over the last few weeks, we have been trying to build that feeling back,” he added. “You can tell every day that we are inching closer and closer to that.

"Wins are ultimately what gives us that confidence. Back-to-back wins are huge for us."