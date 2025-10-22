Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck earned his fourth yellow card of the season during Tuesday night’s 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck will be walking a disciplinary tightrope when the Blades face Preston North End at Deepdale on Friday night.

The former Arsenal youngster, who has started each of the Blades’ opening 11 Championship matches this season, was shown his fourth yellow card of the campaign during Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Peck was cautioned with 61 minutes on the clock after getting involved in a bit of a kerfuffle with Blackburn’s Taylor Gardner-Hickman, who was also shown a yellow card by referee David Webb.

As a result, Peck is now just one yellow card away from being handed a one-match ban. English Football League rules state that any player who amasses five yellow cards within their team’s opening 19 league fixtures must serve a one-match suspension.

If the midfielder, who is still searching for his first goal in United colours, is to avoid a suspension before the cut-off point, it means he must try and avoid collecting another yellow card until after the Blades’ clash with Stoke City at Bramall Lane on December 6, meaning he must navigate his way through another eight games without being cautioned.

Peck one booking away from a ban

If, for example, he earns his fifth caution of the season against Preston on Friday evening, he will be suspended for Derby County’s visit to Bramall Lane a-week-on-Saturday.

However, the longer he avoids collecting a fifth yellow card, it is more likely the prospect of missing the Steel City derby against Wednesday at Hillsborough on November 23 will begin to play on his mind.

If he has not earned a fifth booking of the campaign by then, he must avoid being cautioned against QPR in S2 on November 8 to ensure he is not suspended for the trip across the city immediately after the November international break.

Fellow midfielder Gustavo Hamer is also on the cusp of being handed a one-match ban, having also collected four yellow cards so far this season. However, he is currently sidelined with a knee problem.