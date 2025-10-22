'Showed us' - Blackburn boss Valérien Ismaël makes Sheffield United admission after Ewood Park win

By George Smith
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
Sheffield United added to Blackburn Rovers’ troubles with a 3-1 win at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

Blackburn Rovers head coach Valérien Ismaël said Sheffield United taught his side a lesson in how to finish their chances after the Blades came from behind to win 3-1 at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

After finding themselves 1-0 down at the break, following Yuki Ohashi’s opener, United issued an impressive response in the second half, scoring three times without reply to lift themselves out of the Championship relegation zone.

After an own-goal from Rovers midfielder Axel Henriksson brought Chris Wilder’s side level, the Blades flipped the game on its head with 20 minutes remaining when substitute Harrison Burrows latched onto Callum O’Hare’s pass and fired a composed finish into the bottom corner from inside the penalty area.

United made sure of the points in injury time when fellow substitute Tyrese Campbell claimed his third goal of the season, converting Burrows’ low cross.

Clinical finishing proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Blackburn registering 12 shots to United’s 11, but only three of the home side’s efforts were on target. As a result, Ismaël bemoaned his side’s finishing.

Ismaël rues missed chances

“It’s the same story week-in, week-out,” Ismaël told RoversTV. “We created a lot of chances again to score goals and Sheffield United showed us in the second half with their two shots that went in, which was very frustrating for us.

“It’s a tough one to take. It’s another home game you’re not winning and it puts the pressure on the next game. It’s touching the confidence of everyone and it’s a difficult situation.

“We said at half-time that we had to stay on the front foot and have that chance to go for a second. We conceded a goal from a set piece again and it’s started to become really frustrating.”

