Exc: £25m England man on Sheffield United’s radar as Blades edge closer to triple transfer deal

Sheffield United have enquired about the availability of former England international Michael Keane as they look to bolster their squad for the second part of the season, The Star understands. An unfortunate Achilles injury to Harry Souttar has left the Blades light at the back.

As we revealed earlier in the window, the priority for Chris Wilder in the market was further up the pitch but he is close to a long-awaited breakthrough in the forward areas, with an ambitious move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon progressing and Ben Brereton Diaz closing in on a Blades return.

The Southampton forward was at Bramall Lane yesterday to watch a 2-0 victory over Norwich City ahead of a loan return for the rest of the season, after a successful spell with United last term saw him score six in 14 Premier League games and earn a move to the newly-promoted Saints.

United are also keen on Andrew Omobamidele, the Irish international who may leave Nottingham Forest on loan this window, but have also enquired about a potential deal for 32-year-old Keane, who has 12 England caps to his name and has previous promotion experience from this division with Burnley.

Everton subsequently paid the Clarets £25m - which could have risen to £30m - for his services but he is out of contract at Goodison Park this summer and hasn’t played in the Premier League since early November, with Jarrod Branthwaite and James Tarkowski the first-choice central defensive partnership at the minute.

Sources close to United have indicated that the Toffees are currently reluctant to sanction the departures of any players amid their survival battle, with David Moyes recently returning to Goodison Park to replace the sacked Sean Dyche. But that situation may change with any incoming business this window and Keane may be attracted by the prospect of playing first-team football again.

Speaking after the Norwich win, boss Wilder insisted: “We’re after five new players and I expect to sign them all. We’re close on three, we’re talking to number-one targets, and from a financial and personality point of view, they all want to come and be part of a hopefully successful last 19 games of the season. But as we talked about on Friday, it’s not straightforward.

“I’m delighted by the support I’ve received from Stephen [Bettis, chief executive] and the owners in supporting what we need to do. It’s needed. They’ve got injuries, we’ve got injuries, we’re stretched. We think Vini [Souza] and Jes [Rak-Sakyi] will be back for Tuesday but I won’t take a gamble on them.

“It’s going to be difficult; the registration deadline is 12pm on Monday for Tuesday [when the Blades travel to Swansea City] and 12pm on Thursday for Friday [at home to Hull City]. But we’ll jsut work relentlessly as we have done, to support the boys. That’s what I said to them before the game; no excuses.

“We lost a couple of players, Kieffer [Moore] and Brooksy [Andre Brooks] weren’t well enough to play but we’re bringing in players to support this group. Not to take anyone’s place, but to make us better. Because we need to be when we look at the likes of the teams in and around us, and what they’ve got in terms of depth and strength.

“We’re going to need that. The last 20 games are going to fly, we’re going to get tested physically and we need those options and solutions to little bits and pieces that are going against us.”