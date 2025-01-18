Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Norwich City boss highlights key difference that sealed Sheffield United victory after "top team" verdict

Johannes Hoff Thorup, the Norwich City manager, highlighted "competitiveness" as the main difference between his side and Sheffield United as the Blades went back to the top of the Championship with victory over his side tonight. Harrison Burrows' brace sealed three more big points for United while the margin of victory could have been greater.

Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn made some smart saves and was protected by blocks from the defenders in front of him, while Gus Hamer was inches away from a stunning halfway-line effort before Gunn managed to get a fingertip on the ball. It sealed a haul of four points against the Canaries this season for the Blades, who heaped the pressure back on Leeds United ahead of their home clash with Wednesday tomorrow lunchtime.

"I can give you the headline - competitiveness," said Thorup when asked for his verdict on the game. "That was the biggest difference tonight, I think. We expected to be able to dominate the ball because it's not that important for Sheffield to have the ball a lot.

"But the biggest difference was taking care of the moments in and around the box and competing in those moments, creating something out of it. We had many good situations in the first half but we didn't make the most of them.

"They got a little on top after the goal, the start of the second half was okay for us. We had to be careful of conceding too many corner kicks against a team like those but at the end of the corner we concede a penalty and it was always going to be difficult.

"We have to get rid of the mistakes. The first goal isn't necessary for us, we had a good rhythm and flow but had to be a bit more direct in our approach. It's just those small details."

"They are a good team," he added of United, "but with all due respect I don't think the difference is that big. But the difference in the details was big. Sometimes it's down to experience but sometimes down to the individuals.

"I saw too many good elements to lose today. We had a game picture as we wanted but we didn't take care of the moments out there and I'm frustrated by that. They will create chances because they are the top team in the league so we have to accept that. But we have to take care of our situations."