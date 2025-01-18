Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder admitted that Sheffield United “got everything right” as they returned to winning ways at Bramall Lane with a 2-0 victory over Norwich City to send them back to the top of the Championship. The Blades’ superb home form took a bit of a hit over Christmas but United were good value for this three points, with defender Harrison Burrows netting in both halves.

The margin of victory could have been greater, too, with a combination of the Canaries defence and goalkeeper Angus Gunn helping to keep the scoreline down, with United’s Gus Hamer inches away from scoring from the halfway line before Gunn got a fingertip to the effort right at the last second. The Blades moved clear of Leeds United and Burnley at the top but could drop back to second if Leeds beat their city rivals Wednesday at Elland Road tomorrow.

Wilder, though, is keeping his sole focus on events under his control. "I thought it was good against a team who were pretty similar to us in missing a few players, but on a decent run as well,” he said. “It was a dangerous game. But I thought we got everything right and the shape of the team out of possession was good.

“We defended really well, getting back to clean sheets and with the other part of the game, I thought we were aggressive when we had to step into them and created key chances. The timings of the goals were good and the second settled us down. I was delighted with the attitude of the team after that. It looked as if they really enjoyed the afternoon, and we never sat back.

"It was a good afternoon for us. We spoke about [their position in the table] before the game, and I have always embraced it. We are in the position for a reason. We can’t not talk about opportunities to go top of the division. Why should we ignore it? We have to embrace that pressure and enjoy it.”