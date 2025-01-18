Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United player ratings v Norwich City as Blades go back top of Championship

Sheffield United moved back to the top of the Championship table - for the time being, at least - as Harrison Burrows’ double helped them to victory over Norwich City at Bramall Lane. The former Peterborough United left-back netted his first goal on home soil for the Blades in the first half, with a long-range strike that hit both posts before creeping over Angus Gunn’s goal-line.

And Burrows beat Gunn again in the second half from the penalty spot, coolly converting after former Norwich man Sam McCallum had been crudely upended by Ben Chrisene in the area. United could have been 2-0 up earlier, Rhian Brewster seeing three good efforts blocked behind and Callum O’Hare denied by Gunn on the stroke of half-time when he looked certain to score, while Michael Cooper at the other end was relatively comfortable.

Gus Hamer almost lit up the game with an effort from the halfway line, which a rapidly backpedalling Gunn just managed to get a fingertip to before it nestled in his net, while United somehow didn’t add to their tally with a couple of efforts from the tireless Callum O’Hare blocked or saved by Gunn. Here’s how we rated United’s players...

Sam McCallum somehow misses the target | Sportimage

Michael Cooper 6

Had something of a heart-in-mouth moment midway through the first half when he tried to throw the ball out and got it horribly wrong before it flew out for a corner, which came to nothing much to the goalkeeper’s relief.

Alfie Gilchrist 6

Another typically-solid defensive display from Gilchrist and even when Norwich got a sniff, with Dobbin creating a yard of space on one occasion, Gilchrist managed to throw himself in the way of the shot and protect his goalkeeper.

Picked up a booking for fouling Hernandez just seconds after getting carried away by the cries of ‘Shoooot’ from the crowd and doing just that when it was never on, with Norwich breaking quickly. Made way with 20 minutes or so to go, replaced by the returning Seriki

Anel Ahmedhodzic 7

Difficult to rate, really, as he barely seemed to break sweat all afternoon - not in a lazy way, but a reflection of his class and the ease in which he seemed to keep Norwich’s many and varied attackers at bay

Jack Robinson 7

The captain had a pretty comfortable first half but had to be alert just seconds after the restart after a pass slid Hernandez past Ahmedhodzic and his partner had to get across quickly to prevent the shot testing Cooper. City even had the luxury of bringing on one of the Championship’s best forwards in Josh Sargent but even he didn’t get much change out of United’s defence as they racked up another clean sheet

Harrison Burrows scores from the spot | PA

Harrison Burrows 8

Got the goal to put the Blades ahead with a well-struck shot and then, you have to admit, a bit of good fortune as it rebounded off both posts, via a touch from Angus Gunn, before creeping over the goalline before the Norwich goalkeeper could hook it clear.

It could have gone anywhere but it went exactly where Unitedites wanted it to to calm any early nerves in a stadium with a flat feel even before United went ahead. Made no mistake from the penalty spot for 2-0 after Brewster held the ball for him and fancied his chances of a late hat-trick when Campbell won a free-kick, but his effort was blocked by the wall before he fired a late effort wide on that wand of a left foot

Sydie Peck 8

Another impressive display from the young man in midfield, who combined industry with invention to good effect. A superb early challenge earned a roar of appreciation from the home crowd and a pat from Kenny McLean.

And he showed he has more to his game than just crunching tackles in the second half when he took the ball under pressure, with no options whatsoever, and almost fashioned a United chance with a mazy run before linking up with O’Hare. But what impresses me most is that he does the simple things well and more often than not makes the right decision with a real calmness when other young players perhaps would have been a bit more frantic

Tom Davies 7

With Souza still out and no midfield reinforcements yet available, it was time for Davies to be rolled out again but to his credit he didn’t look at all like a man who’d previously struggled with injuries and played three games in the space of six days before a well-earned rest in the FA Cup against Cardiff City.

He looked to drive the game forward and showed again glimpses of his Premier League quality, just in the way he carried the ball and caused problems for Norwich’s midfield with a little shift of bodyweight to get away from his opponent. But he didn’t complete another 90 minutes here, going down for treatment with four minutes of normal time remaining and making way for Tyrese Campbell

Callum O’Hare 7.5

Started out on the right with Hamer in the No.10 role and linked up nicely early on with Hamer to create a half-chance when the pair found some space. They almost combined to double the Blades’ lead right on the stroke of half-time but O’Hare’s effort was blocked bravely by Gunn with his body, when he really should have been beaten.

The United No.10 was always a threat on the ball, keeping close control of the ball as he buzzed about the pitch and somehow didn’t finish the game with a goal despite numerous good positions and efforts which were blocked at the last minute

Hand on head time for Gus Hamer as his halfway line effort almost catches out Angus Gunn | Sportimage

Gus Hamer 8

Given licence to roam in a central position where he can do damage and almost ended the goal of the season competition with a third of the season still to go when he spotted Gunn off his line and looked to chip him from the halfway line. It looked inch-perfect, Beckham-esque, before a desperately back-pedalling Gunn managed to get a fingertip on it and tip it over the bar. A lovely flick sent O’Hare through for a huge chance on the stroke of half-time and an eye-of-a-needle pass in the second half sent O’Hare free, but his effort was blocked.

Somehow escaped the booking that would have triggered a ban after a petty foul off the ball early on which saw the ref luckily play advantage.

Sam McCallum 7

The former City man was given a chance to impress against his former club who he left in the summer to join the Blades and played on the left of attack in front of Burrows. Had the perfect chance to score his first Lane goal for the Blades when Brewster’s clever flick found him in acres of space from a corner but eight yards out, and with no real challenge, he miscued horribly and somehow dragged it wide of the near post. Still managed to influence the game from there, winning the penalty after getting to the ball before Chrisene and then being wiped out by the City man. Took some treatment in the other box after colliding with Robinson after the two jumped for a City corner and he was replaced by Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Rhian Brewster 7

Recalled to start up top in place of One, with Kieffer Moore missing and the returning Tyrese Campbell only fit enough for a place on the bench after his own time out. Had a couple of half-chances early on when he was teed up before his well-struck efforts were blocked behind for corners and an intelligent flick which picked out McCallum in space was unlucky not to lead to more.

Subs: Femi Seriki

Came on for Gilchrist on his return from injury and showed some good defensive awareness at the back post to stay switched on and cut out the danger with Dobbin lurking after a flick-on in the middle. Then showed his qualities with a superb run at the other end to burst past two defenders and set up O’Hare, but his shot was blocked again

Rhys Norrington-Davies

Came on for McCallum after his painful-looking fall and collision with skipper Robinson

Tyrese Campbell

The derby hero got some minutes on his return from injury, replacing Davies