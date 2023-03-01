Blades book last-eight place in FA Cup after deserved Spurs victory

Paul Heckingbottom dedicated tonight's FA Cup victory over top-flight giants Tottenham Hotspur to Sheffield United's supporters, after the Blades booked a last-eight clash at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Iliman Ndiaye was the hero for the Blades as he came off the bench to score a superb solo goal, with the Championship promotion-chasers good value for their victory against a below-par Spurs side.

Over 28,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane for the fifth-round tie, with a raucous atmosphere helping the Blades close out a famous victory and set up a quarter-final tie at home to their Championship rivals.

"Tonight's for the fans. That win, it's for the fans," boss Heckingbottom said. "It wasn't just season-ticket holders, everyone's out their hands in their pocket to come and support us tonight.

"We've had a top side come here and we've put on a good performance. We've spoken about treating the league and cup separately; there's a tension and an anxiety in the league and there's been a different feel in the cup. We want to play with that freedom, but we also want to win."

