Sheffield United discover FA Cup quarter-final opponents after Tottenham Hotspur win

Blades booked their place in quarter-finals with famous Spurs victory

Sheffield United will host Championship rivals Blackburn in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup later this month, guaranteeing one second-tier side will be in the semi-finals of the famous old competition.

United booked their place in the last eight with a famous victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane tonight, courtesy of sub Iliman Ndiaye’s excellent strike.

The ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, March 1, with former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany taking Burnley back to his old club in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Clarets, the current Championship leaders, were paired with the reigning Premier League champions in the draw minutes after their 1-0 fifth round win over Fleetwood on Wednesday evening.

Carabao Cup winners Manchester United will host top-flight counterparts Fulham, while League Two Grimsby’s reward for their shock 2-1 win at Premier League Southampton is a trip to Brighton.

