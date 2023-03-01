Blades and Spurs pay tribute to late BBC commentary legend ahead of kick-off

This was the moment Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur paid tribute to legendary BBC commentator John Motson, after his passing last week.

Motson was best known in Sheffield United circles for his iconic commentary of Tony Currie’s ‘quality goal’ against West Ham, and passed away aged 77.

Motson was a BBC commentary legend and covered 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups, after starting his career at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph.

And before kick-off of this evening’s FA Cup tie, fittingly broadcast on the BBC which Motson called home for most of his broadcasting career, both sets of of fans, staff and players took part in a moment’s applause in tribute.

Awarded the OBE in 2001 for services to broadcasting, Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season and provided the iconic soundtrack to Currie’s goal at home to West Ham almost half a century ago.

“What about that?” roared Motson after Currie ran 50 yards with the ball before finishing past Mervyn Day. “A quality goal by a quality player.”