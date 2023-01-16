The investor locked in talks with Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud about taking control of Sheffield United has made more than one financial contribution to the club since negotiations began, The Star understands.

Although the prospective new owner’s identity remains a closely guarded secret, known only to a circle of Prince Abdullah’s closest confidants, sources at Bramall Lane last night claimed they recently deposited a further undisclosed sum in its coffers soon after making the downpayment required to guarantee them exclusive bidder status.

In a further sign the potential deal is edging closer towards being finalised, a number of other parties interested in discussing the possibility of purchasing United are thought to have seen their approaches met with a wall of silence.

Paul Heckingbottom’s second placed side strengthened its grip on an automatic promotion place following a 3-1 victory over Stoke City, a result which saw them move 11 points clear of third-placed Watford ahead of Friday’s game against Hull City. Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring before Jayden Bogle struck twice either side of Nick Powell’s effort for the visitors. But the sight of Ndiaye limping-off during the second-half highlighted why Heckingbotom is so keen to draft-in a replacement for Reda Khadra before the transfer window closes later this month.

His search, triggered when the Germany under-21 international was granted permission to cut short his loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, is being complicated by United’s budget with Heckingbottom admitting before the meeting with Alex Neil’s side that any potential deal must fit within the parameters of the “very favourable” one United negotiated for Khadra in order to stand a chance of being sanctioned by the board.

Sheffield United could soon have a new owner: George Wood/Getty Images

Ndiaye spent yesterday being assessed by medical staff, after Heckingbottom insisted it was still “too early” to know the exact nature and the extent of the problem he suffered. United hope the Senegal international will be declared available for selection when Liam Rosenior’s men visit South Yorkshire, with teenager Daniel Jebbison expected to start if Ndiaye is ruled-out and Oli McBurnie is not deemed ready to compete as he continues to recover from an ankle issue.

Sheffield United are the subject of takeover talks: George Wood/Getty Images